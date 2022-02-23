Getting to play a full Monroe County baseball tournament? What is that?
It’s been a novel idea for us the last few years as Miss Mother Nature just simply refuses to cooperate at the beginning of the baseball and softball season.
Last year at this point, we were all iced in tightly into our houses in the ice storm of the last few decades with outdoor sports a distant thought in the future. In 2020 before the world decided to implode and shut down on us, we got one single day in of the tournament, which was better than 2019, when it was completely flooded out. I think even in 2018 when we held the tournament at Amory, we lost a couple of days to weather, and that field is playable when many others are not.
I was joking with all the Amory guys that the last time we got to award a championship trophy in this event was about six or more years ago, but that wasn’t too far from the truth. Best of my recollection, we handed out a trophy in 2016 and 2017, the first two years after the tournament came back, and we haven’t done it since until this year.
Even though we had a rainout on one day, it was fun getting to see this tournament finally get completed and being the one to cover it. When baseball is one of your number one loves, I didn’t mind too much spending my Saturday covering it while Deon handled some softball and basketball, if I did come away a little tired and sunburnt.
Amory came away with the trophy after a couple of dominating wins on Saturday and a come from behind one on Tuesday, and the Panthers were extremely impressive, to no one’s surprise at all.
I always think about how important pitching is in general, but particularly in high school baseball, and that’s one thing that sticks out to me about Amory is the strength of its pitching. Those arms were definitely strong last year in the playoffs.
But on Saturday, the Panthers came out showing off the offense and hit the cover off the ball in both games, including three home runs and plenty of hits off the wall as well. Head coach Chris Pace said they took a lot of batting practice in the fall, and it has definitely paid off in their first three wins of the season.
Aside from Amory’s dominance on Saturday, we got to see some other good games and highlights over the two days of ball like a tie between Hamilton and Smithville, a close one between Hamilton and Hatley and a strong pitching performance on Tuesday from Hatley freshman Tristan Hendrix.
This time of the year is super busy, but always so fun to me. We’re wrapping up basketball with some awesome playoff games, which we had a couple of this week like Amory’s boys and Nettleton’s girls in the second round. The Amory guys saw a close one slip away late, and the Nettleton girls held on to a tight win on the road, both games being in a tough road environment at North Panola.
While we’re getting into the postseason on basketball, we’re also just getting baseball, softball and the other spring sports cranked up and preparing for a busy spring with all of those. It’s a hectic time of the year, but it’s also one of my favorites.
I’m always ready to see what our baseball and softball teams have to offer, and I know we’re already set up for a good spring ahead with those groups.