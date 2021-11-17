INDEPENDENCE – In 2019, the Amory Panthers fell in a narrow loss to Independence in the first round on their own turf, but this year’s meeting had a completely different outcome. The Panthers got their second near shutout of the playoffs as they defeated Independence 45-6 on Friday night.
This is the first time in 21 years that the Panthers have made the third round in consecutive seasons. The last time they accomplished this was when they made it three years in a row back in 1998, 1999 and 2000.
“Holding this team to only six points is big because they average a good amount of points per game, so we knew if we could come in and stop them, that we’d have a good night,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I think we played well at all three phases of the game tonight. Our kicking game made a field goal before the half, the offensive and defensive lines did their jobs and we didn’t turn the ball over once all game.”
Amory got the ball first to start the game at the 45-yard line. Charleston French got the Panthers' running game going early as he had multiple carries that helped move the chains. French went on to score on a 25-yard touchdown run to give Amory a 7-0 lead to start the first after the extra point by Dylan Thompson.
The Panthers’ defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs on the Wildcats’ first two possessions, and their offense took over at midfield.
After French picked up another first-down for the Panthers, Jatarian Ware connected on a deep pass to TJ Parks that put Amory in the red zone. French took the handoff and found the end zone on a four-yard run, and Thompson’s extra point extended the Panthers’ lead to 14-0 with 3:39 left in the first.
In the second quarter, the Panthers’ special teams blocked and recovered a punt at the 18-yard line. French continued to run the ball well as the Panthers moved closer to the goal line, and Ware capped the quick drive off with a four-yard touchdown run, putting Amory up 21-0 midway through the second.
The Wildcats started to find their rhythm offensively, picking up a couple of first downs, but two penalties pushed them back and forced a third-and-long situation, where TJ Huppert came through with a sack.
The Panthers closed out the half strong after a pass from Ware to Cameron Haynes and positive runs by French helped set up a 23-yard field goal by Thompson to end the quarter.
Amory’s defense continued to be an irritant to Independence’s offense in the third quarter. Huppert had a big tackle behind the line on first down, and the drive ended on an interception by Haynes.
After the turnover with the ball in Wildcat territory, Ware found Parks on a 21-yard touchdown pass to increase Amory’s lead to 31-0 early in the third quarter.
The Panthers headed into the fourth quarter with some momentum after Walker Maranto got a sack on third down. On the first play of the drive after the stop, French broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run to push the Panthers’ lead to 38-0 with 10:56 left to go in the game.
"Running the ball is a big part of our game," Dampeer said. "We're always going to try to run the ball and get guys like Charleston (French) going. Some weeks look different than others, but it all starts with our o-line. When we run the ball well, it opens up our passing game, and I thought our guys made some good catches tonight."
The Wildcats’ next possession was upheld by the Panthers’ defense once again as Huppert came away with a fumble recovery. Amory went on to score after the turnover on a five-yard run by Jaurquez Ivy, increasing the Panthers’ lead to 45-0 after the extra point by Keith Byars.
With a minute left in the game, the Wildcats scored on a 12-yard run by Johnathan Faulkner, and the clock hit zero after the failed two-point conversion.
French finished the game with 168 yards on 19 carries for three touchdowns, and Ware was 4 of 9 passing for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
“Moving on to the third round is pretty big for me,” Ware said. “When I first started the season, I wasn’t as active as I am now, but everything is starting to slow down for me now. We’re excited to move on, and I tell everyone to play like it’s their last game of the season and ball out every play.”
Amory will be on the road this Friday to take on Kossuth in the third round of the playoffs.
“The season started about 13 weeks ago there for our jamboree match, so I’m really look forward to facing them again,” Dampeer said.