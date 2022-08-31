HATLEY – The Hamilton Lions showcased their variety of offensive weapons in their season opener on Friday night.
The Lions saw six different players find the end zone as they strolled past county rival Hatley, 41-6, to break a six-game losing streak against the Tigers.
“We came out the first possession and drove it 30 or 40 yards and stalled out, and credit to Hatley because they were bringing pressure from those four linebacker positions,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “It was confusing our guys. We slowed it down and scored on the next five drives in a row.”
The Lions turned it over on downs on that promising first drive that included big plays by Jacourey Miller, Evan Pounders and Kyzer Verner, but their defense forced a quick three and out and blocked a punt to set up prime field position.
After a couple of short runs by Verner and Miller, Pounders scored the first touchdown of the night on a four-yard quarterback keeper to make it 6-0.
Hatley quarterback Logan Brown hit Braxton Harlow, Josh Griffin and Cayson Williams for gains, but a sack ended that opportunity for the Tigers and turned the ball over on downs.
Jordan Stanick ate up the ground for the Lions on the next possession, and Pounders hit Verner and Ashton Boeke both for first-down plays. Verner stretched the lead with his two-yard scoring run, and Josh Harrison tacked on the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Pounders connected with Parker Beasley on a 32-yard pass on fourth down to extend Hamilton’s next drive, then found Boeke for the 14-yard scoring strike with 37 seconds left in the first half to make it 21-0.
“Evan, to his credit, is miles from where he was a year ago today. He really makes this offense go, and he distributes the ball to those athletes so well,” Tackett said. “When things aren’t going his way, he will step up in the pocket and make a throw like that to Ashton. That was a dart, and he hit Parker (Beasley) on a big fourth down play that ended up extending a touchdown drive.”
The Lions put the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. After Miller got loose on a catch and run for 49 yards, Verner tacked on his second touchdown of the night on a 31-yard run and Beasley added the extra point.
Quatavius Blunt broke loose for a 46-yard scoring run to get in on the scoring action, and Trent Jones capped off the win with a 17-yard touchdown early in the fourth.
“Trent is just a sophomore, and he’s a fast, shifty kid. We came into it wanting to get him a lot of touches because he’s right there in that mix at running back with Kyzer and (Jordan) Stanick,” Tackett said. “We got Josh (Harrison) a couple of touches, and we got Quatavius Blunt in on offense. We were able to get Jacourey (Miller) the ball a bunch of different ways on speed sweeps, passes and direct handoffs.”
Hatley broke up the shutout with 6:04 to go when freshman Braden Pyron scored on a seven-yard run after Griffin returned the kickoff all the way to the 28-yard line.
“Our first team defense played stellar. Q Blunt, Ean Collum and Sean Potts all played well. I felt like we were in the back field more often than not,” Tackett said. “We did slip on a couple of tackles. We had a few kicking woes due to cramps. Kyzer came in and did some kicking, and he has a leg. He’s kind of our Swiss Army knife, and he and Jacourey play so many different positions for us.”
Pounders finished with 134 passing yards and a touchdown, while Verner added over 60 yards on the ground. Jones was right behind him with 57 yards. Miller hauled in four catches for 66 yards.
“We didn’t have as many penalties as we had last week, and we didn’t make the mistakes pre-snap that we did then either. We have some mistakes to clean up, but we got through this one 1-0,” Tackett said. “We got a lot of people in with a lot of touches on offense and a lot of reps on defense, and that’s an important thing going forward is building that depth. We’re excited to get this one, and we will relish in it tonight. The big thing is we got out of this one injury free.”
