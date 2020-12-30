If you’re searching for people who absolutely hated the changes that came our way in 2020, I would definitely be one who is raising my hand.
I’m not a person who is big on change anyway, and I definitely enjoyed the way life was before – no uncertainty about games getting canceled (at least due to anything not Mother Nature related), covering games where stands were packed with families, students and other supporters and going to baseball games in the summer with 40,000 other people.
There have certainly been many times during this year that I have had to own up to being a Negative Nancy and take a step back to re-evaluate my attitude towards all things 2020.
My favorite pitcher, Jack Flaherty, wrote something back in September that rang true with me, something I wish I had gotten to read back early in the spring and words that I’m still trying to keep in my mind today.
He started with a quote by Kobe Bryant that read, “Everything negative – pressures, challenges – is all an opportunity for me to rise.” Kobe is a hero of Jack’s and someone whose mentality he’s been trying to live by since his passing in January.
He talks about adapting to that mindset and that despite the fact that 2020 is one of, if not the hardest year that most of us have experienced in our lifetimes, there was still plenty of time to make some good out of it and find some positives.
I have had to remind myself to do that at several points during this year. There have been plenty of times I have thought it would be great to just stuff this whole year in the garbage and call it a loss.
But if I did that, there are so many great moments that I would lose and so many lessons that we all have learned that can hopefully benefit us for years to come.
If I put the entire year in the trash can, I would lose that feeling that I got when the first high school football game of the year (for me, at least) kicked off in Nettleton back in September, and I heard how excited the crowd and the teams were on both sides.
I would lose the anticipation of waiting out an hour-plus delay to start the A-Game on 9/11 and being able to hand out the A-Game trophy when I thought it was something we might not experience this year (I will look forward to seeing the Hatley/Smithville rivalry come back in 2021).
I would miss out on seeing how much so many girls in our area enjoyed their first volleyball season and their excitement about learning a new sport, and I would have missed seeing Amory volleyball watch all their improvement over the last few years come to light in a division championship.
I wouldn’t have gotten to see the hot start Nettleton football had to its season under new head coach John Keith, and I would have missed out on seeing Amory football come from behind to win their first division championship in four years. I definitely never would have wanted to miss out on the excitement of covering those guys in the playoffs, especially their thriller against Choctaw County in the second round.
So, 2020 wasn’t all doom and gloom. It taught me to appreciate the good times even more because you don’t know when they will be taken away. It gave me some free time to spend with family, and it brought me closer to certain friends and taught me a lot I needed to know about some other people. I’m ready for 2021 – especially for things to hopefully get back to normal in it – but we don’t have to toss everything about 2020 into the toxic waste.