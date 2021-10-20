A few early turnovers forced by the Aberdeen defense in the first half gave the Bulldogs momentum, and they turned that into a 33-16 win over East Webster on the road on Friday night.
Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said his team got after it on defense as the Bulldogs forced four fumbles in the first half alone.
“We had a really fast start to the game and got on them early,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We forced two turnovers in the first half that really turned the tides and gave us momentum. We took advantage of the early momentum and turned it into points, and everything was just clicking from then on.”
Jermaine Strong put the Bulldogs on the board in the first quarter after a five-yard touchdown run, and Demarcus Eubanks made the extra point to put Aberdeen up 7-0 with 5:16 left in the quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defense was able to force a fumble, and they capitalized on offense by scoring on a three-yard run by Chris Holliday that extended Aberdeen’s lead to 13-0 going into the second quarter.
East Webster’s defense gave them their first points of the game in the second quarter on a safety, but Aberdeen came right back and scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Strong to T.J. Fields, giving the Bulldogs a 19-2 lead halfway through the second.
After getting a stop, Strong found Justin Payne for a 66-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bulldogs a 26-2 lead going into halftime after the extra point by Eubanks.
Things started to click for the Wolverines coming out of halftime, and they cut the lead down to ten midway through the third after scoring on a 71-yard pass from Kaleb Warnock to Briceton Johnson and a 25-yard pass to Carter Flora.
The Bulldogs bounced back in the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 70-yard touchdown run by Strong.
Williams described the Bulldogs’ offensive performance as an overall group effort in the win.
“It was a group effort as far as the offense went,” Williams said. “I thought Chris Holliday and Jefferey Sykes ran the ball well and took advantage of their opportunities. Our offensive line did a really good job of blocking in the first half, and Jermaine Strong threw the ball well.”
Williams said he could not have been more proud of his team’s defensive performance in the first half.
“We played extremely well on the defensive side in the half,” Williams said. “We only allowed maybe one or two first downs in the first half. Jenari Bell came back from his injury and had a big game for us, and our secondary played well. Jayden Walker, Ka’Darius Watkins and Jeffery Sykes all had very good games. I think Jayden was responsible for all of our fumble recoveries. They did what they were coached to do all week, which is play aggressive.”
The Bulldogs are set to face off against Hatley for homecoming this Friday in a division match.
“It’s huge to get a win against a well-coached East Webster team,” Williams said. “I think it’ll give us a needed push going into our next game against Hatley because we’re trying to secure our spot in the playoffs.”