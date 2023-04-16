By the time this column comes out, division play for the 2023 season will be in the books and teams will be finishing up their final regular season games.
Amory baseball and softball ended division play off with a bang last week as both teams picked up wins to seal the 4-3A division. The Panthers dominated in every phase during their series against Nettleton, finishing both games in shutouts.
It is no surprise that this Panther team was able to win out of their division considering how great they’ve been all season, plus they came into this series with extra motivation after what happened last year.
Saturday’s win moved the Panthers to a perfect 8-0 division record as they clinched their first division title since 2018. With the first seed secured, the Panthers now will look to begin another long playoff run again this year.
The 4-3A softball division was an interesting tale to hear this year, to say the least. Heading into last week, many people had already predicted the Nettleton Lady Tigers to close out division play undefeated with a win against Hatley last Tuesday, but what happened instead was a thrilling Hatley win that went to the wire.
This win forced a three-way tie in the division that would be settled on Friday between Hatley and Amory. The Lady Panthers used their grit and eagerness to close out the series and take last year’s division champs in a big win.
To go from a third seed to a first seed with a 7-1 record in the division should be a major morale boost for the Lady Panthers as they prep for the playoffs. The Amory Panthers were not the only team that finished out their division with an undefeated record as the Hamilton Lady Lions clinched their division with a shutout win over Houlka.
Outside of the first game against Vardaman, the Lady Lions breezed through their last few division games with near run-rule wins. At the start of the season, head coach Bryan Loague talked about wanting to see significant improvement from his team, and I think we can all agree that the Lady Lions have turned a corner since last year.
The Lions had a strong chance to clinch their division on Friday against Vardaman, but a quick turn of events shifted things at the last minute. Despite the tough loss, Hamilton is still in the playoffs and will have a chance to improve from their mistakes against Vardaman and make a solid run in the postseason.
