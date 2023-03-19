This year’s spring break baseball and softball games felt nothing like spring as the weather was cold and rainy for most of the week, but most teams did not let that affect them from getting some good reps in over the break.
The Hamilton Lions and Amory Lady Panthers both shined in their first games last Monday as the Lions headed down to the beach to compete against Cottage Hill Christian Academy, while the Lady Panthers battled against Eupora.
It seemed like just about everything went right for these two teams as they had little to no issues closing out their wins. Both teams hit a rough patch to close out their spring break play as they went up against a few tough opponents, but you can expect they will work to fix their mistakes as both teams have big division games coming up this week.
Three other teams that looked really impressive over the break were the Amory Panthers, the Hatley Tigers and the Nettleton Lady Tigers. The Panthers did what they normally do in their first game against Christian Brothers, kicking things off with big hit after big hit to gain some momentum and jump out to a nice lead.
The Panthers’ lead only grew from there as they handed Christian Brothers its first loss of the
Prior to the game against Amory, the Purple Wave had just posted 18 runs in their win against Houston, so it was huge for the Panthers to hold them to only one run. The Panthers closed out their spring break with another big win over Tishomingo County.
Around this exact same time last year, the Nettleton Lady Tigers were on an eight-game losing streak but used their spring break win over Tupelo to completely turn their season around. Fast forward to this year, the Lady Tigers have had some high and low moments, but their game against Tupelo on Friday was definitely a high moment.
Nettleton had one of their better outings at the plate as a team, but the one thing that stood out the most was their defense as they almost came away with a shutout win. This big win for the Lady Tigers could spark another strong finish to the season like we saw last year.
Hatley is another team that has had high and low moments this year, but they performed really well against their county rivals Smithville. After the game, head coach Grant Johnson talk about wanting to get a winning streak going with his team, and this game could just be the win to spark one.
Teams like the Nettleton Tigers and the Smithville Lady Noles and Seminoles also got a lot of reps in over the break that will be beneficial going down the stretch of the season. With more division rival games and the Monroe County softball tournament coming up this week, these teams will look to put what they’ve worked on over the break to good use.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.