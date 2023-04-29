Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton tennis concluded their tennis seasons with multiple students competing at individual state in Vicksburg last Tuesday and Wednesday.
Aberdeen
Jaylene Fair fell 6-0, 6-0 in his boys’ singles match against St. Stanislaus’s Cole Bryant, while Kylie Daniel dropped the girls’ singles match 6-0, 6-0 to St. Andrew’s Gaby de Delva.
In the boys’ doubles matches, De’Quavion Shields and Michael Walker lost 6-2, 6-0 against St. Andrew’s Anand Patel and Shaan Patel, while Wallace Byars and Amari Parks fell 6-2, 6-1 against Booneville’s Dawson Nanney and Justus Revers.
In the girls’ doubles match, Tamiya Stewart and Karenea Hayes lost 6-3, 6-1 to Forest’s Linsey Joiner and Reagan Lowe. Ambria Walters and Omar Orr also fell 6-2, 6-2 in the mixed doubles match against Amory’s Tobias Adams and Rivers Nelson.
“I am very appreciative of the effort of each team member,” Aberdeen coach Micah Burnett said. “I am also especially grateful to the senior class members for their commitment and leadership in truly turning the tennis program around. I wish them only the best in their future endeavors.”
Amory
Christopher Hitt fell in the boys’ singles match 6-1, 6-1 against Alcorn Central’s Caden Whittemore, while Kennedy Terry won her first-round girls’ singles match 6-1, 6-0 against Rosa Fort’s KeKe Davis and fell 6-0, 6-0 in the second round to St. Andrew’s Gaby de Delva.
In the boys’ doubles matches, Garrett VanYperen and Stanley Yang fell 6-0, 6-3 in their match against St. Stanislaus’s Bobby Hebert an Evan Noel, while Gabe VanYperen and Jonathan Calderon took down Winona’s Jordan Leech and Gunner Wilkes 6-4, 6-2 in Round 1 but fell 6-4, 6-2 in the second round to St. Stanislaus’s Noah Lemmon and Jack Farn.
Bailey Flynn and Karlee Capps dropped their girls’ doubles match 7-5, 6-3 against Enterprise-Clarke’s Claire Thornhill and Mallory Dyess, while Ashley Holloway and Natalie Hill fell 6-2, 6-2 in their match against Booneville’s Ariana Rogers and Katherine Gillon.
After picking up a win over Aberdeen in the mixed doubles match, Tobias Adams and Rivers Nelson fell 6-2, 6-0 in Round 2 against St. Patrick’s Breton Descher and Mary Evelyn Jakubik.
“I am very proud of how all players showed up and gave their best,” Amory coach Amanda Eddings said. “With the events that occurred at the end of the season and the loss of our courts, the players never quit and found ways to prepare.”
Nettleton
Tate Hitchcock dropped the boys’ singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Union’s Ethan Brasher, while Leah Langford fell in the girls’ singles match 6-2, 6-0 against Enterprise-Clarke’s Zoe Boos.
Mylee Sullivan and Winston Housley fell 6-2, 6-2 in the mixed doubles match against Enterprise-Clarke’s Maddox Turner and Allyson Ross.
“The 2023 tennis season was definitely one to remember,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “We had two seniors (Tate Hitchcock and Leah Langford) to qualify for state along with Winston and Mylee. The Tigers’ tennis team ended its season after putting up a good fight in all three matches. As a coach, I am incredibly proud of not only those who qualified for state, but our team as a whole and the program that we are building here at NHS.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.