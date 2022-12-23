When I first heard the news about Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s health situation, I was in disbelief. Thoughts, prayers and memories flooded my timeline in hopes that the beloved coach would pull through.
Waking up to the news of his passing sent shockwaves around Mississippi and left many at a loss for words. As I type this column, I still find myself at a loss for words because it is so hard for me to wrap my head around the thought of him being gone so soon.
In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, Coach Leach not only managed to completely innovate Mississippi State’s offensive playstyle by implementing the infamous “Air Raid” offense, but he also managed to a very popular and well-respected figure across the state. I never got the opportunity to personally meet Coach Leach, but I had never heard a negative word said about him from the people that had met him.
I remember watching his introductory speech when he got hired at State, and his ability to draw in a crowd with his interesting storytelling and sense of humor was unmatched. His infectious personality made him a fan-favorite amongst many reporters in the area as he gave the public some of the most memorable, hilarious press conferences ever.
Many people have their favorite random Leach moments, and mine was back in 2017 when he decided to offer his opinion on Bigfoot and aliens during a press conference. He said, “We found bones of dinosaurs and everything else, but we haven’t found bones, that I’ve heard of, of Bigfoot. It would be fun if there was a Bigfoot.”
His strange sense of humor and outlandish rants did not overshadow what he was able to do as the head coach, finishing this past season with an 8-4 record and posting a 19-17 record during his time at State.
From his first day at State to his last, Coach Leach was able to light up a room and bring something different to the Bulldogs’ football program. His legacy will live on forever because of this, and he will truly be missed.
