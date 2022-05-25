For every team that’s playing for a championship, it’s been a journey, and for this Amory team, it’s certainly been one that’s been in the making long before this season.
Just knowing this group of guys and their families, I can tell it’s really been in the making since their days of playing together as little kids – I saw one picture this week with about six or seven of the starters from this year’s team from their travel ball team ten years ago, so they have been waiting for this moment to experience going to state together.
It feels to me like I started witnessing the making of this journey about 2-3 years ago. I had heard rumblings of all the baseball talent that was coming up with the freshman class before the 2020 season, and immediately I could see all the potential that was there in that class and the sophomore group above them – this year’s juniors and seniors.
That group was already showing what they could do when the season was shut down in 2020 with them posting something like an 8-2 record.
Their journey continued with a run to North half last year that wasn’t at all surprising but was hard fought. They came into the postseason as a four-seed after fighting through a really tough division but really found their groove late in the regular season and through the postseason.
The expectations were high coming into this season, and it was no doubt the Panthers were a favorite to be at state. What’s been really impressive is watching how this team has managed those expectations and simply went about their business of winning games. Moments haven’t gotten too high or too low for them, and their leadership has just been steady, taking it one game and one series at a time to get to this point. We’ve talked so much about the fight they have,
This team has taken care of business, but this is still the game that they have enjoyed playing since they were small and they have also made sure to have fun with it during this special season. It’s been infectious to watch, and it’s been enjoyable to see all the contributions come from up and down the lineup.
Most games it’s impossible to point out individual accomplishments because the Panthers are seeing everyone come up big in one way or another. We’ve seen Bo Rock be lights out on the mound, finding a new level when their season was on the line against Kossuth and then again when the trip to state was so close against Booneville. It’s been fun to see Bryce Glenn heat up in the playoffs and to see guys like Clayton Reese and Tyler Sledge hit their first career home runs in big situations.
It’s been a lot of fun up to this point, but one thing I know about this group as well is that they aren’t satisfied with just getting there – grateful, yes, but not yet satisfied. They have worked really hard to get to this point, and I know they are hungry to complete their goal of winning a championship.
Their journey isn’t yet complete, but boy, it has been a fun ride that we have all enjoyed getting to witness. I, for one, can’t wait to see how it finishes out.