For me, when it gets so unbearably hot outside that you can’t breathe, it means one main thing: football just right around the corner.
We’ve had some hot days the rest of this summer, but nothing that’s just been too unbearable until the last few weeks or so. It’s like Mother Nature knows that it’s time for football practice to get going.
It seems like we could have a pretty pleasant summer (okay, a few days of it), but once August hits, we know it’s going to be a battle to not drown in our own sweat when football gets going full force.
Last Monday, teams were officially allowed to begin their “fall camp” as you can call it, even though there’s nothing fall about it, unless we’re talking about avoiding falling out while you’re out there.
Despite the sweltering heat, the official beginning of football practice is always one of my favorite times.
I love when I get to go make the rounds and talk to all of our coaches for the previews for our fall sports section. I love when the day comes that I’m shooting that cover for the section with six of our best players, and I love visiting practices and seeing how everyone looks. I’m even willing to go through a whole 24 pack of water or sport a few sunburns because I love this time of the year so much.
Last year, I really tried to enjoy it, even though then there will doubts too about how much trouble we would have getting a somewhat normal season in. At that point, I felt like I had been trapped in my house or in our Monroe Journal office for about four months, and nothing felt better than getting out to those practices then, no matter how hot they might be.
I spent more time than ever out at practice last season and did a handful of feature stories on players because I wanted to get everyone just as ready as I was for football.
There’s still a lot of stress surrounding football this season and on everyone at schools right now. Plenty of our teams have players quarantined, and every coach has to worry about reaching that three-positive case threshold that shuts a team down for 14 days. Even one of our teams has already had a game get canceled this season by their opponent due to COVID, which will automatically go down as a win in their record.
Personally, I try to stay with a glass half full mentality. We made it through tons of challenges last school year, during not just football, but other sports, and it was a blessing that we should all be thankful for.
We saw teams have their playoff games canceled left and right during football, and seeing ours get to play those out was probably one of the highlights of 2020 for me. We battled through shutdowns during basketball and came out the other side as well.
It was tough at times, and right now, trying to keep everyone healthy, in class and in their respective sports is also tough at the moment. I’ll look forward to the moment when we don’t have to worry about quarantines and potentially canceled games, but we’ll battle through it until that time.
This Friday night begins the real action with our jamboree games, and I hope all of our teams that have one planned will get to take the field.