The coaching carousel is what we all fondly call all these offseason coaching moves we have seen across the board in high school sports over the last few months.
They have been plentiful in what I have called “this offseason” – which wasn’t even supposed to be an offseason.
Last week, I joked with new Smithville boys’ basketball coach D.J. Burress that he was my last new coaching interview since every spot had been filled, and then just a few days later, football coach Michael Campbell announced he was leaving to go to Itawamba AHS to be the next offensive coordinator.
That spot didn’t take long to be filled, and it wasn’t exactly a “new coaching interview,” but more a “welcome back” interview with Chad Collums, who is coming back to the Noles.
So now that all the spots are filled – at least they are unless something else changes, let’s recap all the new head coaches and get you up to date in case you have missed any of their stories that have ran in the last few weeks.
At Amory, we have a new girls’ basketball coach as Brian Pearson goes back to just handling the boys’ team and assistant coach Nathan Newell steps up to take over the Lady Panthers.
At Hamilton, Dallas Flippo takes over as head coach of the baseball team after Lewis Earnest retired this year after 26 seasons with the Lions.
We have a couple of new coaching changes at three other schools, and both are guys “coming back home” of sorts after coaching out of state. For football, Clint Adair, a Hatley native, is replacing Ken Adams. Adair’s parents still live in Hatley, so while he hasn’t coached there before, it’s still a homecoming. New boys’ basketball coach Brandon Bell, however, has been at Hatley before as the coach of the Tigers, as he was last at the school in 2009.
At Nettleton, there’s a new leader for the football team as John Keith comes in to replace Ken Topps. Keith has had a lot of success at Tupelo as their offensive coordinator, and it will be exciting to see what he brings to Nettleton.
We also have two new coaches taking over the soccer program. Alisha Carrisoza was the assistant coach for the team last season, while Mary Robin Coggin is getting back into coaching soccer after being an assistant for the Hamilton girls’ basketball team.
And of course, at Smithville, you have D.J. Burress replacing Nick Coln as boys’ basketball coach, and Chad Collums sliding back in for football after being gone for three seasons.
After I first got acclimated to this county and this job, I used to dread coaching changes. You get used to dealing with the same coaches, and it’s a comfort thing. I would definitely be sad when one left, but what I quickly learned is we have great teams in our area – they have success on the courts and fields, but even better, they do things the right way, whether it’s on the field or off it. That translates into good coaching and strong administration, and therefore, now when one coach leaves, we know they are always prepared to get another good one in their place.
Oftentimes, it is a familiar face to the school, like Collums coming back to Smithville or Newell at Amory, Flippo at Hamilton and Carrisoza at Nettleton, which is always great for familiarity. Sometimes it’s a new face, and all the ones this year are coming in with a lot of energy and excitement as well.
I may not have met them all yet, but through these interviews, I have gotten to know all the new coaches during this time off (okay, many of you, I already knew), and I know one thing is certain – all these teams are going to still be in good hands as they start getting back to work here in the next few weeks.