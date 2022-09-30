We are officially down to the most important part of the football season.
We got our first look at division play last week with Hamilton picking up its first division win of the season to move to 5-0, while Smithville fell in its first division game to Ashland. These two teams will go deeper into division play Friday as Hamilton is set to host Noxapater for its homecoming, while Smithville will host Okolona.
The Noles have won their last five meetings against Okolona, while Hamilton has lost six straight against Noxapater.
The Hatley Tigers will open up division play against Noxubee County on the road. Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Holly Springs on homecoming night, Hatley will look to redeem itself in the Battle of the Tigers.
Hatley will also plan to pick up its first win over Noxubee as they stand at 0-3 against them, falling 52-0 last year, 60-0 in 2020 and 48-21 in 2019.
One of the biggest division openers of the week will undoubtedly be Amory vs. Aberdeen. The Panthers will be hosting the Bulldogs for their homecoming, and on top of that, both teams are coming into this heated rivalry with the exact same record at 4-1.
Last year’s matchup was quite literally “lights out” as an hour-long power outage occurred a few minutes before game time. Once the game finally started, Amory cruised to its fourth straight A-Game win and third straight shutout win over Aberdeen.
The Panthers tallied 245 total yards on offense while holding Aberdeen to only 125 yards in last year’s win. The Bulldogs do hold a 10-9 record over Amory since 2003, and the last time Aberdeen defeated Amory was in 2017. Nevertheless, we can all expect this year’s game to be a hard-fought battle like it has always been through the many years.
Nettleton is the only team that will not play a division game this week as the Tigers host Senatobia. Nettleton will head into this game with a lot of momentum after knocking off North Pontotoc, while Senatobia is also coming off of a win against North Panola.
Nettleton will open up division play next Friday as it travels to face off against Aberdeen. The Tigers suffered a loss against the Bulldogs last year, and the Bulldogs currently hold a 14-4 record over Nettleton since 2003.
Last year’s division games were really something to behold, and I am really excited to see what this year has in store.
