This year’s battle between long-time rivals Amory and Aberdeen was set to be a game like no other.
Factoring in that it was Amory’s homecoming, the weather was perfect and the stands were packed on both sides, we were all ready to witness something special this year. What we ended up witnessing was another year of Amory taking control of the contest to hoist the A-Game trophy for the fifth-straight year.
All night, the Panthers looked fairly sound on offense with senior quarterback Jatarian Ware leading the bunch. Ware finished the night with an efficient 16 of 19 completion ratio for 253 yards while accounting for six touchdowns.
Amory’s passing game is something that gets overlooked at times due to how explosive its running game is with guys like Charleston French and Emmanuel Randle, but they managed to effectively use it in this game. As the Panthers move deeper into the season, their passing could be the secret weapon that gives them the edge over a lot of teams preparing for the run.
Amory’s defense was also rock solid for the most part as it forced three turnovers on the night while maintaining its composure during the heated game. If the Panthers can continue this level of play up, we will be in for more special games from them this season.
On Aberdeen’s side, the Bulldogs can walk away from this game with a few positive takeaways. They were able to move the ball down the field a few times with their running game, which kept things close in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs tallied 182 yards on the ground with senior quarterback Jermaine Strong leading the way. Strong’s ability to dodge defenders and roll out of the pocket for a few big runs gave Aberdeen some hope when it looked like the game was starting to get out of hand.
The Bulldogs also ended their three-year scoring drought against Amory, scoring three touchdowns on the night. Defensively, this was not one of Aberdeen’s better games as they allowed nearly 400 total yards of offense, but the Bulldogs’ defense has proven to be a threat to many other teams over the past few years.
Despite the loss, Aberdeen can still walk away with its head held high knowing that there are plenty more division games left to go. Amory will head 10 minutes down the road for its second division game, matching up against Hatley on Thursday, while Aberdeen will look to bounce back against Nettleton.
This year’s A-Game really showed me a lot about these two rivals, good and bad, and it will be interesting to see how they respond as the season progresses.
