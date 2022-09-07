Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
Games like the one I saw last Thursday really make me love what I do. For the first time since 2011, the Hatley Tigers defeated Smithville and hoisted the rivalry trophy.
To some observers, this was a huge surprise and a shocking outcome, but to others, this game was a potential sign of more big things to come for the Hatley football program. From my point of view on the field, the Tigers were able to get this win based on physicality, ambition and pride.
As expected, both teams came out swinging from the opening kickoff, but the Tigers gained the edge as they went into halftime with a 16-point lead. Smithville fought hard in the second half to rally a comeback after a few big plays by Chandler Brunetti, but a crucial penalty shifted the momentum back to Hatley, sealing the win.
Hatley’s offensive line with Kenny Bryant and Banks Smith was a force in this game, and they opened the door for junior Cayson Williams to have one of his best games as a Tiger. Williams finished the night with 188 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Williams was not the only bright spot on the ground for Hatley on the ground as Josh Griffin, Logan Brown, Michael Foster and Braden Pyron racked up yards too.
I interviewed Williams after his big night and the quote that stood out to me was, “We love Coach (Seth) Lee, man. He brought us in and pushed us all summer for this moment right here.”
It is not a secret at this point that this team enjoys playing under first-year head coach Seth Lee. Lee has managed to bring a new level of excitement out of his group, and that excitement could carry over for years to come as Hatley is still a young team.
After the game, Lee said, “This game was a testament to our guys and how hard they’ve worked over the offseason…The work’s not done though. We still have stuff to do.”
It was truly an awesome moment to see this same group that suffered a winless season last year, celebrating its first win against a team that beat them 11 years prior.
Now that the 11-year drought is over, along with the year-long winless drought, it is going to be exciting to see what else the Hatley Tigers have in store for the rest of the season. This huge win has given them all the momentum and confidence in the world for a potentially big season.