It took Hamilton coach Bryan Loague just a few months into the season to realize that his team was special and could be legitimate title contenders in the postseason, but in his words, getting them to believe in themselves was the challenging part.
Fast forward to this past Wednesday, I think it’s safe to say that everyone on the team, along with many across the state, now believes in the Hamilton Lady Lions.
I was honestly amazed by that remark from Coach Loague after the game because it made me ask myself, ‘How could a team that plays with so much confidence and heart night in and night out not believe in their ability to win a championship?’
Things became even more mind-boggling during the interview with Trinity Jones when she said the idea of actually winning a state championship didn’t hit her until they won North half against West Union. She continued by stating that the North half series was when the girls began to come together and play more as a team.
That team-oriented style of play most definitely shined during the championship series against Sebastopol because the Lady Lions played some of the best ball that I’ve seen this year during the biggest moment.
At the plate, it wasn’t just two or three players carrying the load. One through nine for the Lady Lions gave them a spark by lacing a few hits to drive in runs during Games 1 and 2. Girls towards the middle/bottom of the lineup like Neelie Grace Stahl, Madison Jones and Alivia Hartley proved to play key roles down the stretch in both wins.
Defensively, the Lady Lions made a few mistakes during Game 1, but their ability to bounce back from the errors was the real story. In Game 2, Hamilton gave a pretty much flawless effort on the defensive end to leave no chance for a comeback.
Trinity Jones was a star in the circle as she’s been all season. She gave the crowd a scare after getting popped in the facemask by a ball coming hot off of a bat in Game 1, but the resilient eighth grader shook it off and finished the game off strong.
Her performance during Game 2 to close out the series was nothing short of spectacular as well, finishing with a one-hitter when the lights shined bright. When asked about her big night, Coach Loague simply said, “She’s just a dog.”
All of these factors were a perfect recipe for success as the Lady Lions closed out the series in a sweep to claim their second fast-pitch state title in school history and the first one since 2018. Congratulations to the Lady Lions on their big-time accomplishment and the bright future that their softball program has ahead of it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.