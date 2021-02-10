There have been about three times in the last few years that Amory has played for North half soccer on the same day as football National Signing Day. It always makes for a busy time, but it’s also one of the funnest days of the year and some of my favorite times.
I guess it’s because both occasions are huge accomplishments and the kind of days that only come about on the calendar once a year.
This past week, we had both occasions fall on the same day, and it was definitely a story of two different halves of the day – joy and happiness early in the day as several guys found their hard work pay off in signing their letters of intent and then heartbreak later that night as Amory’s boys soccer team found themselves just this close to going to the state championship game.
Every signing for any sport for any school they’re going to is special because so very few athletes get to continue their careers at the next level. It’s why we put every single one of them in the newspaper and why I make it a priority to be at them all because it’s a really special day for every athlete and their family. This signing day in February is always particularly special because you have several signing at once.
Signing day in February is always a fun day, and I found myself really looking forward to it this year. I don’t know if it was because I feel like I know some of these guys and their football journeys particularly well and know how unique those journeys have been. A couple of them – Hunter Jones and James Spratt – have overcome significant injuries to keep their football careers going at the next level, and Marcus Thomas took a gamble coming back for his senior year instead of graduating early and saw that pay off.
It’s also the unusual nature of this year – like a couple of different coaches said, it’s even more difficult to get the opportunity to play at the next level because every college athlete is getting this year of eligibility back. It’s left several deserving high school guys without offers, and I hope more are able to find their opportunities in the coming months. I know the five that have already signed are more than deserving of their opportunity to play college ball, and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for each of them.
Getting the chance to play for a state title too is a chance that doesn’t come around every year, and Amory found itself what they thought was just seconds away from it on Wednesday night.
When Bryn Camp scored the goal that put the Panthers up 3-2, we thought there was literally just seconds left, and the win seemed all but certain. The ending was one of the craziest I have seen, and that’s even including an insane one in 2016.
It was one of those games that I felt like I was still scratching my head over and wondering what happened, but I think you’ll see the Panthers right in the same spot next year and hopefully they have better results.
And who knows, it could make for another Signing Day/North half soccer day.