ABERDEEN – In 1923, history was made as that year marked the first recorded game between Amory and Aberdeen. 100 years later, the Amory Panthers added a dominant performance to the history books, coming away with a 45-12 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
This win also marked Amory’s sixth-straight A-Game victory over the Bulldogs.
“We didn’t start the game the way that we wanted, not fielding the ball on the opening kick return, but we got going really fast,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We had three touchdowns called back, so I think Emmanuel Randle would’ve had five on the night if we didn’t have some of them called back. We tried to get a bunch of subs in during the second half because we’ve got a lot of guys that deserve to play for working hard in practice. We got some good evaluations on these young kids and now it’s time to figure out a way to beat Corinth.”
The Bulldogs found themselves in good field position to start the game after recovering their own kickoff at Amory’s 40-yard line. Aberdeen’s first drive of the night quickly ended when Amory’s Tyree Neely snagged an interception on the first play.
Emmanuel Randle broke free for a long run to kick off Amory’s drive, and he inched the Panthers closer to Aberdeen’s red zone with two more carries. Braden Maranto put Amory on the board with a 14-yard touchdown run, but Aberdeen’s defense held the Panthers out on the two-point conversion attempt.
After a pair of one-yard runs by Don Gilleylen, the Bulldogs’ second drive of the night ended in another turnover as Allen Dobbs recovered a fumble on Aberdeen’s 14-yard line. The Panthers quickly struck after the takeaway as Randle scored on a 14-yard touchdown run, while Kye Dozier drilled the extra point to his team up 13-0.
Aberdeen’s offense continued to struggle as Amory’s defense forced a three and out. The Panthers found themselves in good field position after a bad snap sailed over the punter’s head and was recovered at the 11-yard line.
Randle inched Amory closer with three straight carries, and Maranto punched it in on a six-yard touchdown run. Randle gave the Panthers a 21-0 lead on a two-point conversion run with 3:41 still remaining in the first.
Aberdeen’s next drive ended in another turnover as Elijah Spratt got an interception down the field and returned it to the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. Randle scored his second touchdown of the night on a 16-yard run, and Dozier’s extra point put Amory up 28-0 with 1:44 left in the first.
After getting another defensive stop to start the second, Amory took over at Aberdeen’s 35-yard line. Completions from Maranto to Isiah Smith and Spratt set another touchdown run for Randle as he snuck in on a five-yard run.
“This was my first time starting in the A-Game, so I came down here with emotions and the mindset to win, and I left with those same emotions,” Randle said.
Trailing 35-0, Aberdeen took over at the 32-yard line and were able to pick up a pair of first downs on runs by Gilleylen and Maurice Howard. The drive ended up with another turnover as Jaiden Clark recovered a fumble near midfield.
“We played the worst half of football that we’ve ever played in a while,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Two weeks of bad football leads to what we did today, so I’ve just got to do a better job of preparing the kids to play. In the end, it all falls on me needing to get things back to the way that they’re supposed to be.”
The Panthers marched down the field with KC Carter in at quarterback, connecting on a 23-yard pass to Randle. Amory ended up finding the end zone after the long drive, but a penalty wiped away the score, forcing the Panthers to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Dozier to go up 38-0 with 3:31 left in the second.
Amory’s defense continued to be a force as it pushed Aberdeen backwards with a pair of sacks by Nathaniel Walker. With the ball at midfield, it took the Panthers three plays to find the end zone as Maranto showed off his arm, connecting on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Blair.
“We wanted to make it hard on their defense, forcing them to cover two running backs and also worry about what we can do in our passing game,” Maranto said. “We know that this team can have a lot of success this year, so it feels good to be a part of this and lead the team from the quarterback spot.”
Dozier’s extra point gave Amory a 45-0 lead with a minute before halftime. As the clock ticked away in the second half, the Bulldogs were able to find the end zone twice.
Gilleylen kicked off the third quarter with a 75-yard kick return, but the failed two-point conversion left the score at 45-6 with 10:22 left. The Bulldogs got another shot to put up more points after recovering a fumble near midfield, but Amory’s Jordan Field forced a turnover on downs with a pass deflection to end Aberdeen’s drive.
With the ball on Amory’s 13-yard line, Aberdeen scored its second touchdown after Howard rushed in for a four-yard touchdown run to start the fourth. TJ Bailey put the cherry on top of Amory’s win as he grabbed an interception on Aberdeen’s final play of the night.
“We had a dominant performance on defense,” Dampeer said. “I challenged our defense to hold them scoreless, and they did really well and came away with a lot of turnovers in that first half. I’m glad that our community showed up tonight, and it feels good to bring the trophy back home for another year.”
Randle and Maranto combined for nearly 250 total yards on offense and accounted for seven touchdowns for the Panthers.
