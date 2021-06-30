I’m pretty sure hearing that doesn’t make a bad situation feel any better, and I’m sure this past weekend, anyone that said that to a member of the NC State baseball team didn’t make what happened to them feel any less heartbreaking.
To update anyone who doesn’t know the situation, at the College World Series, the NC State baseball team had to first play their game on Friday with just 13 players due to COVID protocols and then their second game, scheduled for Saturday, which would have been to move on to the championship, had to be forfeited after more players tested positive. The Wolfpack became the first team to leave the CWS with just one loss, and that one loss was with a really depleted roster.
Of course, there were already protocols put in place, and what happened did follow those. NC State wouldn’t have had enough players to play on Saturday, but surely there had to be a better solution to sending them home and essentially having Vanderbilt move on without fully earning that second spot.
Maybe the situation could have been better figured out on Friday. Instead of making NC State play with so much of their roster gone, the whole tournament could have been paused for about a week to make sure all teams didn’t have any COVID issues.
All four teams still remaining would have had a fresh start, and every one of them would have been in the same situation.
I also saw others suggest that if NC State was having to forfeit, then it should have been determined on Friday, and Vandy and Texas would have played each other for the final spot in the championship, since both teams had just one loss.
That solution doesn’t really help NC State, which earned the right to see its season play out as it should, but it certainly didn’t hand Vandy their spot in the finals.
I’m writing this on a Sunday, and it certainly feels like Vandy has the edge going into the championship series, playing one less game and having one of their two aces ready to go. Hopefully Mississippi State can overcome that and take home the championship – isn’t that something most of us around here want to see? But the Bulldogs definitely have an uphill climb in the championship series.
I’ve been criticized for it but I know I’m not alone in feeling for the players on the NC State baseball team. I know that playing a baseball game isn’t as important as life and death, and COVID has certainly altered both for plenty of people.
But I don’t think we can downplay what’s important to others, and the fact is these players have worked their whole lives for that moment. It’s years and years of preparing to hopefully play for a championship at some level, and then it’s also months and months of getting ready as a team to get there. It’s following protocols and subjecting themselves to testing over this whole season, only to see their chance snatched away from them in a fleeting moment.
Nothing can ever make up for missing that opportunity, but what I have learned in this past year is moments like these make you appreciate what you have and how quickly it can be taken away.
It’s a lesson that this group of young men are having to learn the hard way, just like so many did last year.