Is it just me or have we had a really chilly, wet soccer season so far?
So far in the coldest games, I can remember this past Tuesday at Nettleton and a couple of weeks ago at TCPS with Amory as being just painfully cold. On the wet side, Amory and Nettleton had to battle some rain showers a couple of weeks ago in their division game, and we had huge rains come through on Monday that caused it to be wet and soggy this week.
Thank goodness both of our teams play on fields that do a pretty good job of draining.
When it gets cold, you always know that high school soccer is coming up. You see people dragging out their portable heaters, their heavy coats and blankets and stocking up on hot hands. For me, it means hitting up the concession stands, eating soup and drinking hot chocolate. If you’re going to stand out in freezing weather for a few hours, you should definitely eat well while you do it.
Soccer is one of those sports that has to battle the weather. There are those times when it gets below freezing and teams may choose not to play, and of course the rain always ends up being an issue at some point. In fact, it usually ends up being an issue during the playoffs, the absolute worse time it could rear its ugly head.
We’ve talked a lot about basketball lately, but soccer season moves quicker than basketball season. We’re now getting to about the halfway point with soccer, and our two schools have each played a handful of division games.
It’s pretty simplified that all of our soccer teams are in the same division, so when it comes to figuring out playoff scenarios, that makes it a lot easier.
For Amory, the girls are in second place and the boys in first tied with TCPS (but they won their first meeting with the Eagles).
On both sides, Nettleton still has much of its division schedule left. They have one game against Amory, Vardaman and TCPS and two against Booneville, and both teams will be looking to boost their standings after Christmas.
The boys’ division is particularly what’s interesting so far. Amory beat Nettleton, who beat Vardaman, who turned around and beat Amory last Friday. And TCPS, tied with Amory at the top, also beat Vardaman.
That could all get pretty interesting come January, and as soon as school starts back, the games will be ticking away on the soccer season.