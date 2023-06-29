I guess the old saying is true…what goes around, comes back around.
The trend of coaches going back to their hometowns to lead a sports program is a very common occurrence, but new Nettleton baseball coach Brian Rea’s story was so interesting and relatable to me. Rea, a 1995 Nettleton graduate, bled navy and red during his high school years, playing every sport possible during his time.
Once his baseball career came to a close at Delta State University, Rea decided to go into coaching to stay close to the game that he loves, similar to my decision to go into sports journalism. Fast forward sometime later, Rea received his first job as an assistant coach for the Tigers, a stepping stone to his long and successful coaching career.
Like a lot of young adults straight out of college, Rea’s game plan was to explore other options outside of his hometown, and he was fortunate enough to do so. Rea took full advantage of every opportunity that he was given from that point on, coaching for winning programs like Corinth, Madison Central, Ocean Springs and even winning a championship in his second stint with Ridgeland.
Rea’s head coaching record of 292-204 speaks volumes to his success but during our interview, he admitted to facing burnout in his final year at Ocean Springs. One can imagine after 20-plus years of coaching, fatigue is bound to set in, but Rea was determined to rekindle his love for coaching.
This resulted in him taking a step back and accepting an assistant coaching job at Biloxi High School. Rea referred to this as the “best decision he’s ever made” as he regained that same feeling towards coaching that he had as an assistant at Nettleton.
Ironically enough, that rekindled love led him right back to where it all started. Rea spoke like a kid in a candy full of excitement during the whole interview, and I could tell that he is glad to be back in his hometown.
With the addition of former Nettleton standout Luke Adkins to his staff, the sky is the limit for Rea and the Tigers as they hope to cap next year’s season off with their first state championship since 2007.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&