If there is one thing’s for sure, then two things for certain, there is nothing like a hard-fought rivalry football game on a Thursday night.
I got my first opportunity to cover a big rivalry game with Smithville at Hatley alongside Melissa.
This was also my first time ever watching these two teams play each other, so I did not know what to expect, but I was definitely in for a treat. The game lasted roughly three hours, but I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it.
I could see the joy and excitement on people’s faces as we walked on the sideline before the game. This game was canceled last year due to COVID, so the excitement for both communities was understandable.
The stands were packed for both teams, and the atmosphere reminded me of all those Amory/Aberdeen games that I attended in the past with my dad. Smithville had won the last nine matchups against Hatley, so Hatley was looking to get their first victory since 2011 while Smithville looked to carry on its streak.
This game between the two rivals was a fast-paced and chippy game to say the least. I witnessed the usual fans screaming at refs, and two players get ejected in this high-stakes battle.
Ultimately, Smithville was able to keep their streak alive and hoist the trophy once again.
Despite this being the first rivalry game that I have covered, I felt like I was in my element, and I cannot wait to cover more games like this in the future.
This week for us has gone a lot better than the last with more football teams either coming out of quarantine or preparing to make returns next week. Last week, Amory and Hamilton were the only two teams that were not quarantined, but this week we’ve added back Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville.
With Aberdeen set to make its return next Friday against Calhoun City, this will hopefully be the first time this season that all six of our teams will have Friday night games.
Nevertheless, I am excited to have all of our teams back next week, and hopefully none of them has to experience quarantine or go through the process again.