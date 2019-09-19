NETTLETON – Marcus Thomas saved the day for the Nettleton Tigers. His two touchdowns and a last second pass breakup helped the Tigers get a 24-21 homecoming victory over the Baldwyn Bearcats on Friday night.
“We just kept on pushing. It’s all in your mind,” Thomas said. “If you can push yourself, you can most likely do it.”
The Bearcats got the ball to start the game, but Dedrick Johnson grabbed an interception. The momentum was short lived, as the Tigers went three and out on their first possession.
The Tigers’ defense got its second pick of the night by Micah Carrisoza with 1:35 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Graham Gardner began the drive with a handoff to Marcus Thomas, and a keeper by Gardner got the first down, but a pick-six gave the visitors the lead. After four attempts marred by penalties, the Bearcats got the extra point to make it a 7-0 game.
After a Nettleton drive ended with a punt, the Bearcats went three and out thanks to tackles by Thomas and George Self. The teams traded short drives, and the home team got the ball back with five minutes left in the first half.
A Gardner pass to Johnson set the Tigers up at the 4-yard line. Thomas ran the ball in for the touchdown, and the extra point tied the game. The Tigers took the lead a few seconds later when Thomas stripped the Bearcat quarterback and ran it in for a 20-yard score. Jackson Cheek’s extra point was good to make it a 14-7 Tiger lead.
The Bearcats were driven back thanks to penalties on their next drive, and Parker Flurry’s big hit on the quarterback forced a fourth and long, where the pass fell incomplete.
The second half began with a Pounds return near midfield. Gardner and Guines got the run game going, and a pass to Jalen Scott got the first down. A Gardner keeper on third down was stopped, and a 43-yard field goal went wide.
After three and out by the defense and a turnover on downs, the offense tried to get something going. After a catch by Charlie Sullivan to move the sticks, the drive stalled, and the Tigers were forced to punt. Evan Smith ran the return man out of bounds to save the touchdown, but the Bearcats scored on a 16-yard pass to tie the game.
D.J. Ivy got the third Tiger interception of the night and gave the home team new life on the next Baldwyn drive.
The offense marched down the field from its own 11-yard line. A completion from Graham to Sullivan put the Tigers near midfield, and a pass to Tyler Hill had them knocking on the door of the red zone. Another Sullivan catch and a pitch to Thomas had the Tigers at the 4-yard line at the end of the third quarter. The drive stalled and after a few more penalties, Cheek’s 20-yard field goal was good to give the Tigers a 17-14 lead.
Ivy and Sullivan made good defensive plays to pin the Bearcats with a 3rd and 10, but on fourth down, a 39-yard touchdown gave the guests the lead back at 21-17.
Unarius Miller fielded the kick near midfield, and the Tigers went back to work on offense. Gardner got the ball to Sullivan, Guines and Pounds to move the ball to the Baldwyn 26-yard line. A pass interference call gave Nettleton 15 more yards, and Pounds’ 11-yard catch and run gave the Tigers the lead back at 24-21.
The Bearcats had the ball on the 20-yard line with 42 seconds left. After a timeout by the visitors, an incompletion and a false start gave them a 3rd and 12. A dump by the quarterback was stopped by Thomas, Davis Oswalt and Self with 15 seconds left to make it 4th and 12.
Both teams took back to back timeouts, and a catch put the Bearcats on the 1-yard line. A false start with 4 seconds left moved the ball back, and Thomas swatted the pass attempt away to seal the victory.
“Marcus is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. He scored right there on offense, and then he turned around and got a strip fumble touchdown,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “He’s just an explosive player right there for us. I think he did make a huge difference for us in the ballgame.”
The Tigers go on the road this Friday to Caledonia.