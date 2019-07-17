In this job for the most part, I look forward to writing almost every story.
I always say that no two stories or games or athletes are the same, and that’s probably the biggest thing that I love about my job.
Sometimes though, you have a story or an interview that you are particularly looking forward to working on, and catching up with Auburn head coach Butch Thompson this Thursday was definitely one of those times.
With Thompson – who’s from Wren and went to Amory High School – coaching at Auburn, it gives all the college baseball fans in Monroe County one more team to follow and root for, and there’s no doubt that everyone was pulling for him last month in the College World Series.
The last time he and I caught up for a story felt like it was yesterday, but a lot has definitely changed since then. It was 2013, and Mississippi State had just finished runner-up in the CWS with Thompson and a couple of former Amory Panthers all representing our county on that amazing, historic team.
Fast forward these six years, and Thompson has now brought Auburn and their program into prominence in the SEC, which there’s no doubt we can all agree with him when he says it’s the best conference in college baseball.
Thompson and Auburn truly have stair-stepped their goals over his past four seasons there – in 2017, they made the regionals, then followed that up last season by making the Super Regionals and just barely being edged out of getting to Omaha by Florida. This season might be Thompson’s first trip to the CWS as a head coach and the Tigers’ first since 1997, but with the talent they have coming back, there should definitely be more ahead.
Hearing Thompson reflect on this past season – and a little bit on his coaching career as a whole, it’s obvious that it’s about more than just wins to him. It’s about the relationships he has forged with current and former players, fellow coaches and even many beyond that.
He discussed the impact losing longtime radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula had on his team and their season and how the team and community were able to rally and support each other in the wake of tragedy.
We also talked about that fantastic game in the CWS between Auburn and Mississippi State and how unreal it was that his first game at Omaha as a head coach just so happened to come against a school that still means a lot to him.
Perhaps the part of the conversation I enjoyed the most was hearing about how much he enjoys seeing how his former players are doing in the Major Leagues. It’s obvious how special each one of them are to him and how he’s like a proud parent when he hears about each of their accomplishments. When I – the Cardinals fan – brought up Dakota Hudson and how well he was doing, one of the first things Thompson did was share a story with me about the day he went to visit him and he committed to Mississippi State.
To me, this is what it’s all about – how each player is special and so too are the experiences he has with them. That’s what makes Butch Thompson a great college baseball coach, and it’s one of the things that I also see every day in our high school coaches in every sport right here in Monroe County.
While there are tons of Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans spread throughout the county, it’s certain that when college baseball starts back up again next February, there will be plenty of us rooting for Thompson and his Tigers to be making a return trip to Omaha as well.