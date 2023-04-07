Five of our county archery teams competed at North half last Tuesday and Wednesday, and three schools came out victorious, finishing in the top 10 to advance to the state championship round.
Amory’s archery team finished North half first amongst AIMS 3A high schools, beating out Shannon and Winona with an overall team score of 3181. Kerighan Ridings was the top female shooter for Amory with a score of 281, while Brady Williams was the top male shooter with a score of 270.
“When I was approached to be the head coach of archery, I was slightly worried to take on the challenge,” Amory coach Beth McArthur said. “After working with the kids, my worries quickly turned to joy, and we went to work in January. I created a good rapport with the students, which made them want to do their best. We became a unit, and the kids showed up and showed out time after time. We had our ups and downs, but the kids would always finish strong. Despite the recent devastation and not being able to practice for almost three weeks, our team pulled together and shot well enough to win the AIMS North half division and move on to State. We had three top 100 girls at North half, so proud is an understatement. Coach Shae Byars and I have no doubt that we can conquer State in two weeks.”
Two other top female shooters for Amory were Abbey Todd, who shot a 271, and Haley West, who shot a 270. For the boys, Keith Byars, Brody Duncan and Easton Shields all shot a 266 at North half.
Hamilton’s team finished third out of 17 MHSAA 1A high schools with a score of 3146 to qualify for state. John Hanna finished as the top male shooter with a score of 284, while Isabella Baty posted a score of 278 to finished as the top female shooter.
“I’m very proud of the team’s growth this year,” Hamilton coach Michael Williams said. “There’s still room for improvement, however, I’m very excited for this team to make a push for a championship.”
Other top female shooters for Hamilton included Alyssa Elam, who shot a 259, Laurie Welch, who shot a 254, Khloe Wesley, who shot a 252, and Kylie Wesley, finishing with a score of 251. For the boys, Austin Escobar shot a 278, Ethan West shot a 264 and Evan White shot a 260.
Hatley’s team finished eight out of 20 MHSAA 2A high schools with a score of 3136 to qualify for state. John Ivy finished as the top male shooter with a score of 271, while Haylie Chism was the top female shooter with a score of 270. Rylee West, Ella Kennedy and Chism all finished in the top 100 of all female shooters at North half as Chism finished 83rd, West finished 88th and Kennedy finished 98th.
Nettleton also competed in the MHSAA 2A class, finishing 14th with an overall team score of 2857. PJ Anderson was the top male shooter with a score of 273, while Micah McDaniel followed with a score of 258. For the girls, Ally Hurley finished at the top with a score of 240, while Tatum McGinnis followed with a 230 score.
Smithville competed in the MHSAA 1A class alongside Hamilton and finished 13th with a score of 2853. Mason Miller finished as the top male shooter with a score of 253, while Jonathan Tesseneer followed with a score of 252. Keigan Welch was the top female shooter Smithville with a score of 240, while Sara Thompson followed with a 230.
The state championship round will be held on April 17-18.
