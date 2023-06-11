BOONEVILLE – Three softball players took their final high school swings on Thursday afternoon, competing in the Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches’ Association all-star game at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Hamilton’s Madison Mitchell played for Team Taylor, who came out on top 19-2 in the 1A/2A/3A game, while Karsen Sanders and Abby Harlow played for Team Harris.
“We had a talented group of girls over there, and it was fun to come out and play with them,” Mitchell said. “We had a lot of fun, and it was just an honor to play with these girls.”
After Team Taylor gained a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Sanders smashed a double on her first at-bat to try and give her team some momentum.
“It was bittersweet because I knew it was my last chance to play in this uniform, so I wanted to make the best out of it,” Sanders said. “It was an honor to be selected after what Amory has been through, and I met a lot of cool people here. Overall, I’m really happy that I got selected to play with this group in this atmosphere.”
Mitchell led the top of the third off with her first base hit of the day, and Alcorn Central’s Maggie Crum hit an RBI double to put her team up 4-0. Mitchell also picked up her second hit in the fourth and scored a run to put Team Taylor up 11-0 in the sixth after reaching first on a fielder’s choice.
After the game, Mitchell credited her mom, who also participated in the NEMSBCA game in the past, for keeping her motivated going into the all-star game.
“She’s the reason that I’m the ball player that I am today, and I couldn’t thank her enough for that,” Mitchell said. “It was kind of cool to play in the same game that she did. She told me to play like it was my last, and it is my last, so I tried to do all that I could do.”
Team Harris scored their runs in the bottom of the seventh after Sanders reached on an error, and Vardaman’s Maddie Terrell brought her home with a solo bomb to left field.
Harlow said that she was full of emotions when realizing that this was her last time playing in a Hatley jersey.
“It was a really cool experience, and I had a lot of fun meeting all of these girls that we’ve played against for years and actually being friends with them this time instead of enemies on the field,” Harlow said. “I was kind of sad at first knowing that this would be the last time that I’d be putting this uniform on, but I had fun.”
Also Thursday, Junior Game: Team Lewis 4, Team Duke 3
Smithville’s Hallie Benson and Hamilton’s Abigail Gill also showcased their talents in the NEMSBCA Junior game as both girls played on Jeremy Duke’s team.
“It wasn’t as emotional as I thought it would be but having him as a coach in this game definitely brought back a lot of memories,” Benson said. “I really love him as a coach, and I’m just excited to see what he does in life next.”
Benson picked up a base hit on her first at-bat in the bottom of the third, and she pitched the fifth inning, giving up a walk, a hit and a run as Team Lewis took a 4-0 lead. Team Duke scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the seventh before Team Lewis sealed the win with a third out.
“It was just really crazy to think that out of all the people on my team, I was the one selected to come represent Smithville,” Benson said. “In a short amount of time, we still got to get together, feel the field, and I think we played pretty well together.”
Gill said that she enjoyed getting the opportunity to team up alongside a few district rivals.
“I just came out here with a mindset of having fun, and I had such a great time with a great group of girls,” Gill said. “It was good to see a different side of people that you’ve played against your whole life, getting to be a teammate to someone that’s your opponent most of the time.”
After the game, Duke reflected on his final stint as the head coach for Smithville softball.
“It was fun with this being my last duty as the Smithville softball coach, and I thought we played a good game,” he said. “There were some emotions just knowing that this was my final, final with Smithville, but it’s in good hands. Hallie (Benson) played well and pitched well, and I wish the best for her and those seven other upcoming seniors moving forward.”
