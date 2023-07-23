After being uncertain about what the future held for him after graduation, Hatley’s Luke Moffett quickly made a promising career out of a high school hobby.
“Coming from a small school, I wasn’t too sure about what I was going to do after high school,” Moffett said. I started kicking in the seventh grade and instantly found out what I wanted to do, and everyone kept telling me ‘You’re going to go D1 one day’. It was just something different about watching the ball in the air, and that’s what got me going.”
Moffett quickly became the star kicker at Hatley, finishing his career with 100 extra points and making 12 of 15 field goals, including a career-long 49-yarder in 2020 against Aberdeen.
Along with being named first-team all-division in his final three seasons and making the Class 3A all-state second team as a sophomore and junior, Moffett also played in the Dream All-American Bowl and was awarded the Offensive MVP Jack Gregory Award during the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Moffett credited former Hatley head coaches Ken Adams and Clint Adair for helping him develop into a strong kicker.
“It was really Coach (Ken) Adams who got me started in the weight room to get stronger. He and Coach (Clint) Adair all believed in me and told me to keep working,” Moffett said. “I went to a lot of different camps to work on my kicking and get my name out there. Being from a smaller school, not many recruiters and scouters come out to watch you, so I knew I had to get my name out there with that.”
To get his name out there, Moffett attended multiple camps and spent countless hours working alongside NFL kickers like Rodrigo Blankenship and former kicker Mike McCabe to improve his craft.
“I started out going to Alabama my freshman year, and then I went to Ole Miss my sophomore year and had a good camp there,” he said. “My junior year, I went to Chris Sailer, and he rated me a four-star kicker. I went to coach Mike McCabe my senior year, and I’m actually still working with him out in Birmingham every other Sunday. He’s in charge of USFL NFL draft, so he’s got big connections and has been helping me out a lot.”
Moffett’s hard work during his high school career paid off as he was offered a scholarship to continue his career at Holmes Community College in 2021. Despite team struggles during his freshman year, Moffett showed off his abilities at the next level, accounting for 23 points while going 4-for-6 on field goals and 11-for-12 on extra points.
“We didn’t win a single game my freshman year at Holmes, but Coach (Raymond) Gross and Coach (Dylan) Swarers both believed in me,” he said. “We turned things around in my sophomore year and went 5-4, and Coach (Marcus) Wood was a great coach too.”
Along with seeing team success during his sophomore year, Moffett also continued to have individual success, accounting for 24 points while going 6-for-7 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points. He also made the All-MACCC second team for his performance.
“We started in the spring because Holmes got hit by a tornado, so we only had one spring practice,” he said. “It was really all up to yourself to work in the offseason and that’s what I did. We came back in the summer and got up at 4:30 every morning to work out with the team before class, and we’d practice again in the afternoon. It got tiring, but you’ve got to keep pushing through it. I had a pretty good season, and the other kickers and I would coach each other. I didn’t punt my sophomore year, but my consistency and kickoffs are what mainly got me that award.”
Moffett’s success at the JUCO level has earned him multiple offers from schools like Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State, the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Even though he has not committed yet, Moffett is considering continuing his football career at Alabama A&M and later transferring to Mississippi State University.
“My old coach at Holmes is actually coaching at Alabama A&M now, and he recruited me. I really liked him at Holmes, so he has played a big part in my decision,” he said. “Their kicking coach, Richard Wilson, knows what he’s talking about, and he was very welcoming whenever I went on a visit there.”
During the next stage of his career, Moffett wants to improve on his field goal accuracy at the Division 1 level.
“My percentage this year was 76 percent, but I want that to go up to at least 85 percent,” he said. “That’ll be pretty good right there, but my main goal is to leave with a diploma because that’s all that matters.”
To prepare himself for D1 football, Moffett has been constantly training over the summer, and he has seen an overwhelming amount of support from his hometown during the whole process.
“Over the summer, I try to kick three days a week so I don’t over-kick my leg, and I workout in the gym for four days,” he said. “After I run, I’ll do no-step and one-step kicks to build my form up before I work on my field goals. I’ll stay up there for about an hour and a half to two hours just trying to get fundamentally sound. Coach (Seth) Lee is actually letting me come up there to practice whenever I want. Everyone at Hatley is still supporting me three years after I graduated. It’s awesome having all that support and sometimes people will see me at work or walking and ask what school am I going to next. They’re always asking about me, and I really appreciate that.”
