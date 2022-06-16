With the addition of a new head coach and staff, the Hatley Tigers spent most of their spring adjusting to all the different changes.
“The spring this year was a lot of mental work than it was physical because we’ve got a completely new coaching staff coming in, and especially with myself coming in, there’s been a lot of new material that they’ve had to learn,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “They’ve reacted well to it and soaked it all in, and they’ve been very accepting of me and what we’re trying to do and accomplish this upcoming season.”
Lee said that he was able to get a lot of one-on-one time with his offensive and defensive players over spring practices due to not having his full staff yet.
“Practices have been a little different with it just being me,” Lee said. “Normally it would be breaking up into groups with different coaches, but this spring, we weren’t able to do that. Our practices this year were me calling plays for offense and defense to see what it looks like when they come together.”
During practices, Lee said that he noticed two solid options at running back in Cayson Williams and Braxton Harlow and a pair of options at quarterback with Josh Griffin and Logan Brown.
“So far, Cayson Williams has really impressed me at running back, and I also have an upcoming freshman named Braxton Harlow that’s looked good at running back too,” Lee said. I’ve got two people at quarterback that are going to help me out a lot. Josh (Griffin) and Logan (Brown) are going to split reps because both of them have strong points, and I believe we can utilize both of their strengths at the quarterback position.”
Harlow and Banks Smith are two defensive players that impressed Lee over the spring, and he said that he has high expectations for them in the upcoming season.
“Braxton (Harlow) has shown up and showed out over the spring, and he proved that he’s a force to be reckoned with,” Lee said. “He’s going to have to play both sides of the ball, and I count on him to be a special player for us. Banks (Smith) is going to play defensive line for me, and I expect him to get down there and wreak havoc.”