Nettleton made a huge jump in the 2020 season, starting out the year with five straight wins and being in the mix for a division title.
Their run ultimately came to an end in the second round of the playoffs, but with the majority of their offensive production returning, expectations are high for the Tigers again this year.
“I hope they have high expectations for themselves, and we do as a staff. I think as a community people are expecting good things. We haven’t put a number on it, and we haven’t put a “this far” on it,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We’re just trying to play one game at a time and win that one week and then look forward. Ultimately, I think there are some expectations for us to be a good football team, and we will go out and be competitive, play hard and leave it out on the football field every week and see where we are.”
The Tigers will be led by a large senior class that was key in last year’s success.
Keith pointed out that the group had been involved in not just a playoff run with football but plenty with basketball and baseball as well.
“Our leadership is very good. We have 18 seniors where last year we had 10. It’s a group that has tasted some success, and they won seven games last year and made it to the second round of the playoffs,” he said. “It’s guys who play basketball, baseball, soccer and other things and have had successes there. Winning just helps on winning, and they have that expectation and just bring it in here and hopefully build on what we did last year.”
With moving into Division 4-3A, Nettleton played the majority of the teams in their new division last season, with the exception of Noxubee County.
“I don’t think it’s a weaker division by any means. There are still some really competitive teams. We had some good football teams last year too. Aberdeen will be much better, and Amory is going to be Amory. They are going to be very difficult to play with,” Keith said. “Noxubee is Noxubee, and then I don’t know a lot about Hatley, other than that we played them so early in the season last year. I know he had a lot of young players, so he’s got a program that’s building. It changed a lot for us in that a lot of those guys we were playing out of division, and now they become division games.”
Keith built up a competitive non-division schedule in the hopes of being tested by the time they reach division play.
Nettleton’s non-division slate includes Mooreville, Saltillo, Caledonia and Senatobia, among others.
“It’s a lot tougher than what it was last year, so it presents a lot of opportunities to be difficult to repeat what we did last year,” Keith said. “We may have a better team with not as good of a record, but I feel like ultimately, it will prepare us for down the road with playoffs and what matters more as far as playing longer as opposed to winning some games that don’t matter as much early on.”
The Tigers were tested during the summer, playing 7-on-7 with strictly other 3A teams and some 4A teams as well.
“We had a weekly 7-on-7 in June in New Albany, so it was us, them, Ripley, Houston and then Amory came one time too. It was good seeing competition and getting out there and repping our stuff instead of having to worry about playing 7-on-7 rules like you do in these camps,” Keith said. “There we were able to work on what we’re going to do, focus on us and the ability to go compete against somebody else and do some of that stuff. It was good and fun, and it’s always good to be able to do that, see where you’re at and adjust and tweak, see where you’re successful at and where you’re not.”
Nettleton’s biggest loss on offense came at quarterback, where Davis Oswalt was steady in his only year as the starter. The Tigers replace him with a big transfer in Ty Walton, who has played at Olive Branch and East Union.
Defensively, they are filling the hole of Marcus Thomas at linebacker, who has been their leader on that side of the ball the last three seasons.
“We’re transitioning a little bit from our three-four look to more of a three-three look. Losing Marcus is one of the reasons because that’s a big hole to fill. He covered a lot of space, and him and Jay (Hawkins) in the middle were phenomenal together,” Keith said. “Having him out just needs some more guys in the box, and primarily also because we see more teams that run the ball than we do throw it, so it gives us the ability to play the run, then rally the pass and things like that versus where we were having to come up and make plays in space before. It fits our personnel a little better too as far as the type of bodies we have and the mentality of the kids we’ve got.”