NETTLETON – A solid performance at the plate in the bottom of the third and sixth helped the Nettleton Tigers come away with a 7-2 win over Mantachie last Monday.
“We executed pretty well, and I thought did a good job of extending some ABs (at-bats) and making their guy throw more pitches,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “We did a really good job of executing our small ball, sac flies, sac bunts and advancing on dirt balls, that all made a difference.”
Austin Blake threw four strikeouts in the first two innings of the game to keep the Mustangs off the board. The Tigers got their first run on the board in the bottom of the second after Paxton Pannell and Max Smith picked up base hits.
Boston Estes drove in the run with an RBI single toward shortstop before Smith was tagged out at second for the first out of the inning. A double play ended the inning with Nettleton leading 1-0.
Blake added two more strikeouts to his total, while Peyton Humble scooped up a ground out at second base as Nettleton’s defense went three up, three down in the top of the third. Weston Fowler drew a walk on the first at-bat for Nettleton in the third, while Blake’s sacrifice bunt helped advance him to second.
Cade Oswalt followed by cracking an RBI double to right field to add to the Tigers’ lead. Cruz Mitchell brought Oswalt home with a sacrifice fly out to right field as Nettleton gained a 3-0 lead.
The Mustangs’ bats got hot in the fourth, making it a one-run game after an RBI triple and an RBI on a sac fly. Nettleton responded with a bang in the fifth as Blake started the inning with a leadoff triple.
After a double play by Mantachie, Blake went on to score on a passed ball to put the Tigers up 4-2, while Luke Ricks got a base hit to left field. Pannell followed with a double to right field, but a ground out ended the inning for Nettleton.
After three strikeouts by Mitchell, the Tigers drove in three runs in the bottom of the sixth to increase their lead. Fowler and Blake got on base after a hit by pitch and single, and Oswalt hit an RBI single to left to bring in a run.
Jadon Harris came in as a courtesy runner for Oswalt, and Mitchell followed by driving in two runs on a single before being tagged out while advancing to second. The Tigers only allow a walk in the seventh inning as Ricks secured the final out of the game at shortstop.
Blake finished with seven strikeouts, allowing only three hits and two walks through four innings, while Mitchell struck out five and allowed no runs in the final three innings.
“I still don’t believe we’ve seen Austin’s (Blake) best stuff just yet, and he’ll be the first one to tell you that, but he will absolutely compete every time out,” Hargett said. “That’s why we give him the ball, and when 15 (Cruz Mitchell) comes in, you already know what he’s going to do. He throws strikes early and often with different arm angles. The biggest thing about both of those guys is they compete. Their stuff is good, but I know they’re going to come in and compete their tails off, and we have a lot of trust in them in this dugout.”
