Hatley jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and rode that early momentum to a 28-14 win over Mantachie on Friday night for their first victory of the season.
The game staked the Tigers against their former coach Ken Adams, who is now Mantachie’s head coach.
“This win is good for our program, our community and our school, and I’m really excited about that,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “When you are as thin as we are number wise, getting up on somebody at the beginning helps a lot because you’re not having to battle back. We got off to a good start, and our effort was great. The kids got after it, were aggressive, and you could tell this one meant something to them. They all do, but this one was a little extra and they came out with good energy.”
Quarterback Markhel Hunt was key in the quick start as he hit Kade Starling for a 35-yard touchdown and then had a 12-yard scoring run of his own.
Clinging to a seven-point lead at the half, Jacob Mobley extended that in the third with a 14-yard touchdown run of his own.
Carter Juranek capped off the scoring with a late scoop and score on a Mantachie fumble.
“Markhel did a great job for us, and he should have had more touchdown passes,” Adair said. “There was one that was dropped and another one that got called back because of a penalty. He’s our leader out there and doing what he should do. It’s a completely different system for him, so he’s still learning his position in it. Our whole offensive line continues to get better each week, and we only had one bad snap. Our center Doug Gray continues to improve with that each week.”
Adair praised his defense for bouncing back after tough games against Nettleton and Biggersville.
“That’s about as good of a game as they could play, especially when you think about our numbers. We were gassed and barely holding on, but they played their hearts out,” he said. “I have been so impressed with the resiliency of this group because it would be really easy to hang your head and go through the motions after the first two weeks. They continue to fight and show a lot of pride, and I’m proud of their effort, pride and resiliency.”
Adair called it was a complete team effort on defense.
“We got Elijah Johnson back at linebacker who has been quarantined the first two games, and he was in on a lot of tackles, along with Isaac Heal and Kade Starling,” Adair said. “Markhel played a lot of defense as well and did a good job there. The scheme they run at Mantachie is a hard nosed, pounding, physical scheme, so it took a whole group working together to be able to contain them.”
Adair said he hopes for his young team to build off the first win of the season.
“I told them to be happy about it, but definitely don’t be content,” he said. “Take this and build off it. Do better and catch all the balls that were dropped. Clean up the penalties and the defensive breakdowns that allowed them to stay on the field and score. We have the little things to clean up, but hopefully we can use this as momentum to help us move forward and get better.”
Hatley’s tough non-division schedule brings another challenge this Friday as the Tigers hit the road to face East Union.
“Our schedule has a lot of good teams, and this is definitely another one of them,” Adair said. “They will be physical, well-coached and have good athletes. Their running back (Colton Plunk) is really good. I want us to continue to improve, play aggressive and just go out there and not beat ourselves.”