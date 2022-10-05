The Nettleton Tigers faced a big challenge to close out non-division play, scrapping through a back-and-forth battle against Senatobia. The Tigers, led by freshman quarterback Braylen Williams, found a way to pull through in double overtime with a 42-41 win on Friday.
“We knew coming in that Senatobia is a really good team and that they would present some challenges, so we talked all week about playing with effort,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “This was a great opportunity for us to go out and have a measuring-stick game to see where we’re at, and I thought our guys responded tremendously. We were definitely tired by the end of the fourth, but we had some guys dig down and keep pushing to find a way to finish.”
The Tigers struck first in the first quarter with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Anterion Venson. Payne Hairald drilled the extra point to put his team up 7-0.
Williams added to Nettleton’s lead in the second with a two-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0. After their fast start in the first half, the Tigers’ offense was held scoreless in the third quarter, and Senatobia capitalized on that by scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie the game at 14-14.
The two teams continued to battle in the fourth as Nettleton scored a pair of touchdown receptions of nine and four yards from Williams to Zavian Dilworth, but Senatobia responded with a pair of touchdowns as well to put the score at 28-28, forcing overtime.
Senatobia got the ball first to start overtime and scored on a run. The Warriors were unable to convert the extra point attempt, setting the score at 34-28.
Nettleton answered with a two-yard touchdown run by Williams to tie the game up at 34-34, but the Tigers missed their extra point, which forced a second overtime. The Warriors opened up the second overtime with a score to gain a 41-34 lead after the extra point.
Nettleton responded again with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Dilworth. The Tigers sealed the win on the two-point conversion attempt as Dilworth connected on a pass to Nick Owens in the end zone.
“Senatobia has a very explosive running quarterback and running back that got to us a few times, but we kept them bottled up for the most part,” Keith said. “When you’re playing on a 10-yard field in overtime, it’s difficult to stop guys that are that explosive, but we were fortunate enough to get that two-point conversion and find a way to win.”
Williams accounted for six touchdowns in the win, finishing 26 of 48 passing for 393 yards with 52 rushing yards. Venson tallied 214 receiving yards on eight receptions, while Dilworth added 85 receiving yards.
“We had a lot of guys make some big plays, and our coaching staff did a great job of making adjustments to stick with them,” Keith said. “We had a few offensive linemen out, and we knew that they were going to be one of the better run defenses that we’d seen all year. Once we got going, we made adjustments and play a lot of different guys at different spots, and Braylen (Williams) did a great job of distributing the ball.”
Keith also praised Donavan Pack, Jordan Fields, Silas Tatum and Dilworth for their efforts on the defensive side of the ball.
“Donavan really set the tone up front for us on defense, and Jordan and Silas continued to play really well at linebacker,” Keith said. “Senatobia didn’t challenge us a whole lot with its passing game, but Zavian’s (Dilworth) ability to cause two turnovers were game-changers for us.”
The Tigers will hit the road to face off against Aberdeen for their first division game of the season this Friday.
“It’s a new season now for us since our first division game is just now coming up,” Keith said. “Aberdeen is a really good team with a solid defense and an explosive quarterback. We’ve got a challenge ahead of us, and we’re going to have to figure out ways to stop them and score against their defense.”
