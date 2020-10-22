The Hatley Tigers fell to 0-2 in Division 4-3A play as Noxubee County handed them a 60-0 shutout on Friday night.
Noxubee scored its first touchdown on a passing play early in the first, then added another to make it 13-0 five minutes later.
The visiting Tigers added two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and also had a fumble recovery touchdown to make it 33-0 at the half.
A passing touchdown from Noxubee made it 39-0 early in the third, and the Tigers added another rushing score and a safety later in the quarter.
Noxubee scored its final two touchdowns with nine and five minutes to go respectively.
Hatley hits the road this Friday to face Houston in another Division 4-3A contest, searching for their first division win. The Hilltoppers picked up the win 56-7 last season.