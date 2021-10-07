The Hatley Tigers ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night, opening Division 4-3A play against favorite Noxubee County and falling 52-0 at home.
“Noxubee, they scored pretty quick, and we made a lot of mistakes to help them out,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “They are a really good team. They are really athletic, big and physical and coached well.”
Some of Hatley’s mistakes that Noxubee took advantage of included a pick six and a kickoff return touchdown to open the third quarter.
Adair praised the effort of his defense during the whole game.
“Our defense played harder in the second half, and our guys didn’t quit,” he said. “They played hard all the way until the end. We just have to focus on us and get better in every phase, every level of the game. We have to be more physical, and that’s a big part of it.”
Hatley continues division play with a long-awaited matchup with Amory. The last time the two faced off was in 1988 with the Panthers winning their second straight against the Tigers.
Amory is fresh off a 28-0 win over Aberdeen, their fourth straight in the A-Game series.
“It’s going to be a fun game for the community, these two teams finally getting to play each other,” Adair said. “Amory is a well-coached team, and we know they will be physical and athletic. It’s going to be a challenge for our guys, and we will have to play hard and play smart.”