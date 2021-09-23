The Hatley Tigers get their third loss of the season after a 47-0 loss to Belmont on Thursday night. Turnovers plagued the Tigers all game as they threw four interceptions and failed to get in any rhythm on offense.
“We didn’t have much trouble moving the ball on offense, but our turnovers killed us,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “I’m not sure exactly how many turnovers we had, but I know we threw four interceptions and that’s not going to cut it.”
The Tigers saw a little bit of success in their running game as they were able to move the ball down the field multiple times, but throwing the ball was their biggest issue, Adair said.
“Our running game was somewhat effective, but anytime they would force us to try and expand the field a little bit more, we would make mistakes,” Adair said.
Despite the loss, Adair saw some improvement in his offensive line from last week and was impressed with the route running a number of his receivers did.
“Overall, I thought our offensive line is still continuing to improve a little, but we’ve just got to make better reads in the passing game,” Adair said. “Our center Doug Gray did a pretty good job and played consistently throughout the night. A few of our receivers, Kade Starling, Rob Ford, Jayden Green and David Woods, ran harder, more clean routes so that’s another thing that I saw improve.”
Adair’s game plan going into next week’s game against Holly Springs is to be more physical.
“We’re just going to play harder, be more physical and work on opening and closing out games better,” Adair said.