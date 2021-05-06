HATLEY – After being down 9-0 in the second inning, the Hatley Tigers tried to get something going. It was all for naught as they were thumped 12-0 by the Booneville Blue Devils in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to see their season come to an end.
Brody Bickerstaff got the start and gave up an early double. After a groundout, a grounder squeaked by to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. Bickerstaff rallied with his first strikeout. Two more run crossed the plate, but the inning ended with a tag out by Tristan Hendrix at second base.
The Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the first.
The second inning began with a groundout to Hendrix. Another out was recorded but the wheels fell off as the Blue Devils stretched the lead to 9-0. The inning ended when Eli Carter snagged a pop over the Hatley dugout fence.
Carter got a leadoff fly for a double to the center field fence and got to third thanks to a Hendrix sacrifice bunt.
“Eli’s hit the ball well,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “We’ve relied on our seniors to do a lot and just couldn’t get anything going.”
Back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat in the second.
A fly out to Markhel Hunt in center started the third inning. After a single, the Tigers got the next two batters out to end the inning.
Rob Ford was hit by a pitch with one out and reached second on a steal but the inning ended on a flyout.
Bickerstaff issued a leadoff walk, and another run was added before a tip to catcher Jacob Mobley got the first out. Mobley racked up the second out when he threw out the Booneville runner at second. The deficit grew again, but Bickerstaff rallied with his third strikeout.
Hendrix was hit by a pitch with two out to be the Tigers’ lone baserunner in the fourth.
Eli Carter took over for Bickerstaff to start the fifth inning and got two quick outs. The Blue Devils added another run before a groundout to Hendrix ended the inning.
Hatley went down in order to see its season come to an end in the bottom of the fifth.