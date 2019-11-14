The Nettleton Tigers saw their season come to an end on the road in the first round of the playoffs as Senatobia, the No. 1 seed from Division 2-3A, rolled to a 44-7 win on Friday night.
“They are a really good, well-coached football team,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “We got them to turn it over early, and we never could capitalize and couldn’t get our offense going. Once they got rolling, they kept everything smooth, played well and did what they needed to win the football game.”
Marcus Thomas scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown of the night on a run in the fourth quarter.
Topps said Thomas played well on both sides of the ball and praised his defense as a whole, which forced four turnovers.
“Marcus ran the ball that whole drive in the fourth quarter, and he had a big night on defense,” Topps said. “They had a great game, caused three fumbles, and Charlie (Sullivan) had an interception. Davis (Oswalt) nearly had a pick six. In the first quarter, we played really well defensively and also did midway through the second, but they were on the field so much that they got tired. Senatobia was a really good football team, and once they got settled in, they were making plays and got on a roll.”
Thomas finished with 14 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered one. George Self also forced a fumble, and Keandre Johnson and Jake Lauderdale each recovered one.
Topps praised his senior group for getting the Tigers to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“They were the group that were freshmen I think when I got started, and they really bought in,” Topps said. “A couple of them came in late like Graham (Gardner) and only played for two years, but those guys too bought in and worked hard. They laid a foundation that we can build off of now with the expectation to win and get in the playoffs and go further in the game.”
Topps said he’s also excited about the group that he brings back next season.
“We played a whole lot of young guys because I’m going to play guys who really want to give me everything, and I don’t care if they are sophomores or freshmen,” he said. “It’s all about continuing to build, and when guys want to put in the work, why not reward them?”