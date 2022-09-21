After suffering their first loss of the season against Saltillo, the Nettleton Tigers knew a change had to be made if they wanted to redeem themselves.
They used their overall physicality and intensity to overpower Caledonia in a 41-13 win on Friday night.
“I thought our physicality was much better than it was in the game against Saltillo,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We had much better effort and intensity, which allowed us to lock in on what we needed to do, and I thought our offensive line played better in this game. We were able to run the ball effectively, and once we’re able to do that, it opens up some other things as well.”
The Tigers gained an 8-0 lead in the first after Jaiden Dilworth scored on a 58-yard run, and Zavian Dilworth completed the two-point conversion pass to Aidan Pettigrew after a mishandled snap on the extra-point attempt.
Braylen Williams put Nettleton up 15-0 at the end of the first after breaking free for a 68-yard touchdown run. After the defensive stop, the Tigers marched down the field before Jaiden Dilworth scored again on a six-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers’ defense held Caledonia the majority of the first half before it scored later in the second to trim the score to 21-7 going into halftime.
“I thought our defense played really well as far as doing their job to hold the type of offense that Caledonia runs,” Keith said. “With them being a run-first team, we knew that they would try to switch things up and pass the ball more in the second half, and Coach (Josh) Baty and Coach (Aleric) King had our guys ready to go defensively coming out of halftime.”
Williams scored a three-yard touchdown run in the third, and Zavian Dilworth ran in for the two-point conversion, increasing Nettleton’s lead to 29-7. The Tigers sealed their win in the fourth quarter with two more touchdowns as Williams connected with Anterion Venson on a 40-yard touchdown pass, while Jaiden Dilworth scored on a 46-yard touchdown run.
Jaiden Dilworth finished with 143 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, while Williams was 15 of 25 passing for 175 yards with three touchdowns. Williams also tallied 151 yards on the grounds on 10 carries.
Venson was the leading receiver for the Tigers with 77 yards on five receptions, while Zavian Dilworth and Pettigrew both added 43 receiving yards.
“We had a couple of guys out, so we had other guys getting a lot more minutes than they’ve played before in the past, and I thought they responded to the challenge well,” Keith said. “Jaiden (Dilworth) is primarily a defensive guy for us, but he played almost the whole game on offense and did a tremendous job. Dre Long came in and played really well defensively, tackling out in space, and Sam Riley stepped in at linebacker and did some things for us. All three of those guys did a really good job all night, helping us fill those spots.”
Nettleton will hit the road to face North Pontotoc this week. The Tigers suffered a narrow loss to the Vikings, but Keith is looking for a different outcome this year.
“That’s a game that we lost down to the wire last year because we had a chance to score in the last few minutes of the game, but they stopped us on fourth down,” Keith said. “It was an offensive shootout last year, but hopefully, we’re able to give ourselves a chance to compete against them. They’re a good offensive team that will present some different challenges with the quarterback and skill players that they have. We’ve got to come to work and get ready to go on the road so we can hopefully get another win.”
