The Nettleton Tigers never got things going on Friday night, falling in a low-scoring game 13-6 to their cross county rival Mooreville for their first loss of the season.
Nettleton’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Davis Oswalt.
“Every time we got something going, we shot ourselves in the foot,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “We would have a penalty called or a misread play. When we can’t find our rhythm, things don’t seem to go right, and we had a couple of touchdowns called back on penalties.”
Topps was pleased with the effort from his defense, which had a strong showing in their win over Bruce in Week 1.
“Our defense played really well, and we tried to contain (Kha’Sen) Mitchell, who’s a really good athlete for them,” Topps said. “They had that one long pass in the first half and didn’t score again until the fourth. Our defense flied to the ball and tackled really well. Charlie Sullivan had a really good game, and our entire defense played well as a whole.”
Topps said he saw some bright spots on offense as well.
“You see some good things in the works,” he said. “Tyler Hill, our sophomore receiver, had a really good game, and so did Jalen Scott.”
Nettleton hosts another home game this Friday against Hatley, a former division rival.
“We’ve played against that offense the last two years, so it’s our third time seeing it,” Topps said. “It’s tough to defend. They are a well-coached team, and they don’t mind hitting you in the mouth. We have to go in with our best effort and execute our game plan. I think we set up some good tests in our non-division schedule this year because we’re focusing on getting better for division play. Looking at our matchups, we have some really great ball teams in these games.”