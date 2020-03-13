SALTILLO – The Nettleton Tigers never found their offense on Saturday afternoon against Saltillo, being shut out 4-0 and limited to just one hit.
“It was definitely a struggle at the plate today. We put some runners on and should have capitalized on that, but hats off to their pitcher,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “He did a good job mixing it up and got some soft contact out of our guys. That was definitely the name of the game today is leaving those guys on base and struggling from the offensive side.”
Saltillo put up one run in the bottom of the first but Nettleton loaded the bases in the top of the second with three straight one-out walks to Drew Humble, Graham Gardner and Jaylon Betts. A lineout double play ended the threat and kept them trailing.
Nettleton also stranded a runner at third with in the top of the third when Davis Oswalt walked, stole second and went to third on a throwing error, and Saltillo capitalized by extending its lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the inning.
The visiting Tigers stranded another runner after Evan Smith got Nettleton’s only hit of the game leading off and stole second and third, but two strikeouts and an attempt to steal home kept them off the board. Nettleton was limited to just one more baserunner in the last three innings when Smith reached on an error in the sixth.
Oswalt took the loss, scattering six hits, striking out five and walking just two.
“Davis definitely competed, and you know you’re always going to get that out of him on the mound. He had a couple of tough breaks here and there and falling behind and missing a couple of spots on a couple of pitches,” Koon said. “It’s definitely something that’s better to have happen early than late, so maybe it’s a little wakeup call for us. And it still ended up being a competitive game. The guys still competed, but it was definitely that we couldn’t get the sticks going and help Davis out from that standpoint.”