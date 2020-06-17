In a normal year Nettleton coach John Keith, despite being hired to take over as head coach of the Tigers in April, would have had several weeks of practice and maybe a spring game to be able to get a jump start with his new team.
With the cancellation of the rest of the school year, including spring football, Keith and his staff are catching up in the early part of the summer.
“We definitely would have been in a much better situation now as far as schematically moving ahead and understanding some identity of what we want to be, what we want to do and how we want to go about structuring things in all phases,” Keith said. “As far as being behind, there are some challenges that everybody is facing, but some people like myself being in new situations, it’s even more magnified. Some of the coaches who have been at their schools for several years, they have ideas of what they want to do.”
Before activities started back on June 1, Keith held socially distanced group meetings outside with players and parents and is still working to get to know his team.
“I didn’t have that face-to-face interaction, and some of the questions that we would have been able to answer in the spring would have been being able to gauge whether this guy would be better suited in this position or another one,” he said. “We could have answered the question of what we would be better suited doing offensively or defensively, and a lot of that will have to be done this summer.”
Figuring out his team’s identity is one question Keith looks forward to answering quickly in summer workouts and practices.
“We want to know what can this team be, and are we going to be able to be a defensive or an offensive football team?” he said. “Those things start to develop in the spring, and you can nurture and grow it in the summer.”
Nettleton lost some experience in some of its skill positions, notably quarterback Graham Gardner and wide receiver Dedrick Johnson, but Keith feels comfortable in bringing back several running backs on the skill side, including junior Roderick Patterson.
Linebacker is another position the Tigers will be strong in with seniors Marcus Thomas, Davis Oswalt and Charlie Sullivan, in addition to bringing back several starters on both sides of the line with junior Drew Humble anchoring the offensive side and senior Parker Flurry on the defensive side.
“That’s a very productive group with Marcus, Davis and some of those guys,” Keith said. “Our running backs looked really good on film, and I feel good about our offensive line in spots. I would have liked to have seen some of those guys to move them around in the spring and see who’s capable of doing what and is everybody in the right spot. Offensive line is such a unique position. Those guys have to play so well together as a unit, and you have to get the best five to play together as one.”
Keith said filling some of the holes may involve shifting some players around and involving some more on both sides of the ball.
“It’s a balancing act. It will be good to see who is able to step into some roles and move from one position to another,” he said. “Some of the guys we have coming back may have to move to some other spots to make us the best football team, and if that happens, then we will have the question of if we are causing a bigger problem than we are helping. We have guys that are going to have to step up to replace the guys that were lost or the ones that move somewhere else.”
Even before activities resumed, Keith and his staff were using the Band app to communicate with both high school and junior high players.
“We can use it to communicate with both players and parents as to what’s going on, where we are with different things and what we expect,” Keith said. “It’s been really good with some guys, and some don’t respond as well. Some are very active on there, and some just read it, but I think it’s been effective.”
One of the challenges during the summer will be finding the right balance with a mix of on the field activities and time in the weight room, both of which teams are behind on without spring practices.
“We will have to do more on-the-field stuff this summer than what we typically do, but we don’t want to sacrifice weight time,” Keith said. “During the summer and the fall, we want to try to maximize how we can get our maximum amount of people that are able to play on a Friday night and help us win. We want to find out who are our best eleven and what spots do they have to play. It’s situational football and answers for what can put us in the best situation.”