NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers reflected on what happened the last time they faced their division rivals the Amory Panthers and refused to let it happen again.
Despite the knockdown shooting night that the Panthers had, Nettleton battled to come out on top with a 70-65 win, claiming the first seed in Division 4-3A.
“Last game, they jumped on us and bloodied our noses, and I don’t think we understood the intensity that they were coming with,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We tried to match their intensity this time, and we did just about everything right, but they were still there the whole time. Every time we’d make a play, they’d answer right back. When 35 (Kanye Stevenson) and 23 (CD Bolton) shoot it that well and you win, you go to church on Sunday and say thank you.”
There was not much separation gained in the first between these two division foes as Amory took the biggest lead of the quarter at 9-5 after Stevenson scored five-straight points for the Panthers. The Tigers took a one-point lead after a three-pointer from Jamarion Ball and a layup by Anterion Venson.
The two teams continued to trade baskets later in the first before Nettleton ended the quarter up 23-19 after buckets from Ball, Zavian Dilworth and Nick Owens. Amory opened the second with a 5-0 run led by Amare Brown and Stevenson to take a one-point lead.
Ball answered by knocking down his fourth three-pointer of the half to put Nettleton up by two. The Tigers closed the second quarter with a 31-26 lead after a pair of baskets by Venson.
Nettleton added to its lead to start the third, but Amory stormed back to take a 39-35 lead after an 11-0 run led by Stevenson, Brown and Bolton. The Tigers responded with a 9-2 run to take a 44-41 lead midway through the third.
After Ball drilled another three-pointer to give Nettleton a 51-46 lead, Amory answered right back with a three-pointer from Elijah Spratt and a layup by Quaid Johnson to tie things up with 15 seconds left. Dilworth responded by knocking down a fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer to give Nettleton a 54-51 lead going into the fourth.
A 10-2 run gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 64-53 with 3:49 remaining in the fourth. A pair of three-pointers from Bolton helped trim the lead down to seven with under three minutes left.
Layups from DeAndre Blair and Stevenson, plus free throws by Bolton, cut Nettleton’s lead down to 69-65 with under 30 seconds remaining. Jay Hawkins iced the game at the free-throw line for Nettleton, knocking down one to seal the first seed in the division.
Dilworth and Ball both finished with 16 points for Nettleton, while Venson followed with 15 points. For Amory, Bolton and Stevenson led the way with 22 points each.
“At this time of the year, we expect Jamarion (Ball) to make plays, and it wasn’t just him,” Gardner said. “Ant (Venson) and Zay (Dilworth) made plays, and Nick (Owens) had his best game of the season.”
(G) Nettleton 46, Amory 41
When the Lady Panthers tried to rally a comeback in the fourth, the Nettleton Lady Tigers closed things out with a few key baskets to secure a 46-41 win on Tuesday.
“Our girls didn’t drop their heads just because we had a lead and when Amory came back, they said we’re not losing this one,” Gardner said.
The Lady Tigers gained a quick double-digit lead at 12-2 after multiple baskets from Sydnie Harris, Zion Seals, Aaliyah Harris and Zyah Gunter. Asia Ivy scored five-straight points for Amory to lead a 5-2 run and cut the lead down to seven.
Seals put Nettleton up 18-8 going into the second, and Aaliyah Harris extended the lead with a pair of baskets to start the quarter, forcing Amory to call a timeout. Baskets from Adrianna Buckingham and Ashanti Smith gave the Lady Panthers some momentum later in the quarter as Ivy sent Amory into halftime down 26-20.
The two teams traded blows coming out of halftime, but the Lady Tigers put together an 8-0 run led by Sharman Mosely, Aaliyah and Sydnie Harris to gain a 38-26 lead. Amory headed into the fourth down 40-28 after a pair of free throws.
The Lady Panthers cut the score down to as much as five with under three minutes left in the fourth after baskets from Ivy, Smith and Jolie Kate Cox, but Mosely extended the lead to 46-39 by knocking down a pair of free throws with a minute left.
Aaliyah Harris tallied 14 points, while Sydnie Harris added 13 points in the win for Nettleton. Ivy finished with a game-high 18 points, while Smith followed with 13 points for Amory.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.