After trailing the majority of the game, the Hatley Tigers put together a few clutch plays in the second half to take a 28-26 win over Belmont on Friday.
“What I am most proud of is the fact that we were down 14-0 and 20-6 at one point, and our guys stepped up and handled adversity,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “They executed the gameplan and never gave up. They fought the entire game to get this win, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Belmont gained an early 14-0 lead in the first half, but Hatley responded as Cayson Williams scored on a five-yard run to cut the score to 14-6 with 1:32 left in the first. In the second, Belmont opened the quarter with a touchdown to increase the score to 20-6.
Hatley’s defense prevented the Cardinals from adding to their lead before halftime, when Braxton Harlow came through with an interception in the end zone. After a long, seven-minute drive, the Tigers managed to cut into the lead seconds before halftime as Logan Brown connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Williams.
Williams completed the two-point conversion run to cut the score to 20-14 with 51 seconds remaining until halftime.
“Things were rough for us defensively in the first half because Belmont’s running backs and offensive line are really big and physical,” Lee said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, which I think really helped us a lot, and our coaching staff did an awesome job with that. Belmont only scored one time after halftime once we made those adjustments.”
The Tigers struck first in the third with an eight-yard touchdown run by Williams. Brown connected with Ty McCollum on the two-point conversion pass to give Hatley its first lead of the game at 22-20.
Belmont responded and regained a four-point lead with a score with 3:11 left in the third. Both teams battled in the fourth, but midway through the quarter, Brown found Josh Griffin on a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Hatley a 28-26 lead.
The Tigers’ defense made a pair of crucial stops behind the line of scrimmage, and Griffin made an interception with three seconds left on the clock to prevent a touchdown and seal the win for Hatley.
“For the game, we had 155 rushing yards and 131 passing yards, so we spread the ball a little better in this game than we have in the past,” Lee said. “We want to keep teams on their toes so they can’t just load the box and prevent the run. Coach (Heath) Smith did a great job of play calling for different people so Belmont couldn’t key in on just one person.”
Williams led the Tigers in rushing and receiving yards with 64 and 63 yards, while Griffin added 59 rushing yards in the win. Brown tallied 131 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns.
“Logan (Brown) had his best night of the year so far because he passed the ball very well, and he had several rushing yards,” Lee said. “Cayson (Williams) was our leading rusher, and Josh (Griffin) was right there with him. Braxton (Harlow) had several crucial first-down runs for us and a big run on fourth down to keep the drive and our momentum going.”
Hatley will look to carry this momentum over into its next game against Holly Springs for homecoming.
“The momentum from this win will be huge against Holly Springs because we know they’ll be athletic and tough to stop,” Lee said. “Our guys understand now that even when we’re behind, the game is not over. They understand that they are able to fight back and come out on top during hard times.”
