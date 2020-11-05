The Hatley Tigers dropped their final game of the season, 55-14, to Choctaw County but got a boost with a senior hitting a milestone in the loss.
Hatley kicker Luke Moffett reached 100 career extra points made and had the added bonus of scoring the touchdown that he kicked the final one on. It was the senior’s first career touchdown.
“He wanted us to score at least two touchdowns because coming in, he had 98 PAT’s,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “It got into the fourth quarter, and they were beating us pretty well. It’s the last game, and he’s a senior, so we put him in to run a pass route. The first time we threw it to him, they knocked him down, so we moved him inside and did a fade. He jumped up and caught it, dodged one guy and ran all the way to the end zone.”
His fellow senior, quarterback Markhel Hunt, threw him the touchdown pass. Hunt also hit Jayden Green on the first score earlier in the night. Green’s catch was 65 yards while Moffett’s was 50 yards.
“The game didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but I was glad that there was at least an uplifting thing like that to happen with a good senior guy going out and ending his career that way,” Adair said. “It was special too for him with the pass coming from Markhel because they are close friends.”
Adair said his team was fighting the injury bug that they have been battling through the last few weeks.
“We had about six or seven starters out, but being so beat up, we got a lot of kids some playing time,” he said. “We started three eighth graders most of the night.”
The Tigers finish out the season 2-7 with wins over Mantachie and county rival Hamilton.
“We will still be young again next year because we have a big eighth grade group so it will be a big freshmen class coming in,” Adair said. “It’s going to be another year of working hard to get better.”