The Nettleton Tigers took their first division loss on Thursday night at Kossuth, 20-16, with a comeback that just fell short.
Nettleton cut the lead to 20-16 and was driving late in the game when a fumble ended the opportunity.
“We just missed opportunities all night,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “We had a great play call and would miss a key block, which messes up the whole play call design. It kept us out of rhythm, and we shot ourselves in the foot.”
The Tigers used defense and special teams to score their first nine points of the game as Davis Oswalt blocked a pair of punts.
Graham Gardner scored on a 10-yard run after the first blocked punt, then the Tigers’ defense got a safety after the second one.
Trailing 20-9 midway through the fourth, Gardner hit Dedrick Johnson, who had been double-teamed most of the night, for an 80-yard scoring strike with less than six minutes to go.
“We definitely have to learn to trust our other receivers and even in doing that, not to make key mistakes,” Topps said. “Our defense was good once they settled down, and we played kind of chaotic on that side early in the game. I’m not upset at all about our defensive effort, and we just have to do a better job on offense capitalizing. On special teams, we made some things happen and that was a positive. We broke through and got a couple of blocks.”
On defense, Davis Oswalt, Marcus Thomas, D.J. Ivy and Micah Carrisoza all were in double digits in tackles with 19, 14, 13 and 11 respectively and combined for four tackles for loss. George Self had eight tackles, one for loss and recovered a fumble.
“George Self probably had his best game of the year, and we moved Micah Carrisoza up to outside linebacker and he played really well,” Topps said. “He’s so smart at football, and his football IQ is really high. We can move him all around.”
Nettleton returns home for a big division showdown this Friday with Amory as the Panthers have won their last five games and are 2-0 in Division 1-3A play so far.
“It’s the same expectations as every week, and we know Amory is well-coached and plays really hard,” Topps said. “They are playing with a lot of confidence right now, and that shows on film. We have to go into it and prepare better than we did last week. We have to make sure guys are taking every step to be prepared to give them their best game. You know you step on the field, you will get their best, and you have to do the same.”