BOONEVILLE – The Nettleton Tigers opened up the Gerald Snider Classic in a dominant fashion, setting the tone early on defense and running the floor to capture a 75-32 blowout victory over Calhoun City last Monday afternoon.
“We’re starting to realize as a team that when we play well defensively, we’re really good,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We’ve got to set the tone defensively because when we try to focus on offense first, we’re an average team. Hopefully, this mindset will become the norm instead of the exception.”
The Tigers got off to a fast start in the first, getting multiple easy transition buckets from Zavian Dilworth, Jacorien Moore and Jaylon Betts to take a 6-2 lead. Calhoun City tried to kill Nettleton’s momentum with a timeout, but the Tigers went on an 8-0 run after the timeout to extend their lead to 14-2 on baskets from Jay Hawkins, Dilworth and Moore.
Nettleton went into the second quarter with a 16-4 lead after Anterion Venson drilled a pair of free throws.
Jamarion Ball kept Nettleton’s offense rolling to start the second as he scored a pair of baskets to give the Tigers a 20-6 lead. Midway through the quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 22 points on baskets from Dilworth, Hawkins and Ball, forcing the Wildcats to call another timeout.
Nettleton’s lead continued to grow late in the second after the timeout as they went on a 15-0 run led by Dilworth, Moore, Venson and Hawkins to push the score to 49-12. Venson capped the quarter off with a layup at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 51-14 lead at halftime.
The Tigers did not miss a step coming out of halftime as they continued to pile onto their already big lead. Fast-break layups from Ball, Dilworth and Betts and a three-pointer by Trey Smith helped Nettleton go on a 7-0 run and increased the lead to 62-18 midway through the third.
“I thought we did a good job of forcing turnovers and turning the steals into quick buckets down the floor,” Gardner said. “Offensively, we did a good job of not forcing bad shots and taking our time to find the good ones.”
Late in the quarter, a pair of mid-range jump shots by Venson and a free throw from Nick Owens gave the Tigers a 67-26 lead heading into the final period.
With a 41-point lead, Nettleton decided to empty the bench to start the fourth, but the offensive production did not stall. The Tigers closed the game out on an 8-2 run led by Owens, Dontae McPherson, Hunter Kuhl and Marcus Davis to seal the win.
Dilworth finished with a team-high 15 points for the Tigers, while Venson and Moore each tallied 14 points in the win.
“Those three guys (Dilworth, Venson and Moore) did a great job of establishing that defensive pressure early in the game,” Gardner said. “After we forced turnovers or got the rebound, they ran the floor well. All three of them are such good athletes in the open floor that they’re hard to deal with.”
Tuesday: (B) Nettleton 79, Senatobia 68
A late-December holiday tournament game doesn’t have high stakes, but this one meant a lot to Nettleton.
Behind Zavian Dilworth’s career-high 35 points, the Tigers knocked off Senatobia 79-68 at the Gerald Snider Classic on Tuesday. It was Senatobia that eliminated Nettleton from the Class 3A playoffs last season, in the second round.
“For me to sit here and tell you it didn’t mean something to us, I’d be lying to you,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We wanted to beat their tails because they ended our season.”
Dilworth remembers the game well, and he led an aggressive offensive attack. The junior got to the rim time and again, often in transition as Senatobia (4-8) struggled with turnovers early.
The Warriors kept fighting back. Nettleton (12-2) used an 11-0 run to open up a 55-40 lead in the third quarter, but Senatobia cut it to 55-49 early in the fourth.
Dilworth then made a pair of layups to help push the lead back to 61-49.
“Tonight Anterion (Venson) did a good job of setting him up, and buddy, when you get him in one-on-one, put him on an island, he’s going to get to the rim,” Gardner said.
Dilworth got 10 of his points in transition, and Nettleton also got some easy buckets by breaking Senatobia’s press.
“We were seeing where they were trapping at, so we had to get to our spots and go for the rim,” said Dilworth, who also finished with 11 rebounds.
Jacorien Moore had 24 points for the Tigers, who shot 55.9% from the floor.
Nettleton out-rebounded Senatobia 28-24 and got several second-chance baskets. The Tigers also forced 17 turnovers.
“We’re finally buying into defensive concepts with a lot of pressure,” Gardner said. “When we do that, we’re pretty good.”