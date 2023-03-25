HAMILTON - When the lights went out in Hamilton on Tuesday night, Tristan Hendrix and the Hatley Tigers kept their composure. Hendrix threw ten strikeouts and helped fend off an equally strong performance from Hamilton pitcher J.D. Whitaker to get a 3-2 victory over the Lions last Tuesday.
Tigers’ defense shines in county matchup against Lions
