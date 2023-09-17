HATLEY - The overcast sky and slight breeze were perfect weather for Hatley’s homecoming game against Myrtle on Friday night.
After a slow start to the game where both teams set up defensive walls, the Tigers found their footing to come away with a 28-7 win.
“We had to go back to our bread and butter,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “We did a good job getting in space and throwing the football, but our bread and butter is running the ball, so that’s what we got back to.
The Tigers got their opportunity with a pass to Cayson Williams, who carried the ball down to the 35-yard line. Shortly after, a handoff to Braxton Harlow put the Tigers at the six-yard line.
A final pass back to Williams meant the first touchdown of the game for the Tigers, but the field goal was no good, setting the score at 6-0. The Hawks received the ball near their own 35-yard line, and they struggled to get going.
Offensively and defensively, the Hatley Tigers continued to drive down the field, backing the Hawks up to their own 17-yard line before the end of the first quarter. The start of the second quarter had several flags thrown.
A huge pass to Williams was carried into the end zone, but a flag on the play reversed the score and set the Tigers back to the 35-yard line. Hatley continued to chip away at the Hawks’ defensive line, but a personal foul on Myrtle put Hatley a mere stone's throw from the end zone.
Another handoff to Williams gave him another chance to put points on the board. With a few jogging steps, Williams walked through the middle of the Hawks’ defense for Hatley’s second touchdown.
The Tigers were not stopping there as Harlow’s two-point conversion run extended their lead to 14-0. The Hawks tried to fight back with six minutes left in the first half, but they were unable to find their rhythm.
The clock ran out with the Hawks receiving the ball at their own 35-yard line. As the third quarter began, both teams got fired up.
Hatley’s defense had been holding Myrtle back all game, but the Hawks were ready to put some points on the board. The Hawks barreled their way to midfield in a major offensive drive.
The Hawks then took their time, gaining yard by yard and backing the Tigers closer to the end zone. A successful handoff was run through the Tigers’ defense for a touchdown, and a successful extra point set the score to 14-7.
Hatley received the ball at midfield, and they returned the favor in less than a minute. A pass from Logan Brown to Jackson Jones got the Tigers to the 25-yard line.
The bread and butter was a handoff to Williams, who ran it in for the Tigers’ third touchdown, and Brown drilled the extra point to put the score at 21-7. The Tigers kept applying pressure going into the fourth quarter, backing the Hawks up against a wall.
Another handoff to Williams near the goal line helped the Tigers sink their teeth into another touchdown. The Hawks tried to fight back in the remainder of the fourth quarter, but the Tigers’ defense kicked it in gear, standing strong for the remainder of the game.
“I’m very proud of my guys for the way they battled back and reacted,” Lee said. “Just really proud of my guys and our program.”
Lee says their next game is a big one for them as they face off against the Thrasher Rebels.
