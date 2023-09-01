Before the start of the season, Hatley coach Seth Lee talked with me about trying to set a new standard with his team that he called “the new Hatley.” To sum things up, he described it as a shift in the team's expectations and how they carry themselves on the field.
Lee knew that his returning group had all the potential to be good this year, and he believed that they could wipe away the negative stigma that Hatley football has had over the past few seasons.
This ‘new Hatley’ idea that Coach Lee presented before the season may have seemed like a stretch to some, especially after Hatley’s tough loss against Mooreville to start the season, but the Tigers were able to redeem themselves and open the eyes of many against Smithville.
The stakes were even higher in this year’s game as Smithville came in looking for revenge after falling to Hatley last year, while the Tigers had their eyes set on securing their second-straight win against the Noles for the first time in 36 years. With both sides having something on the line, Hatley set the tone for the game early and never let up.
The Tigers made big plays on both sides of the ball, getting a takeaway to start the game and utilizing their ground game all night. At the head of their running game was senior Cayson Williams.
Williams, a three-year starter, quickly became a fan favorite after transferring from Tupelo during his sophomore year. As a junior, he showed off his skills as Hatley’s starting running back, and he helped lead the Tigers to their first win against Smithville in 11 years.
Williams posted another big game against the Noles this year as he racked up yardage and scored three touchdowns. He wasn’t alone this year as junior Ty McCollum and sophomore Braxton Harlow also had big nights on the ground, combining for 151 yards.
Hatley’s ground game posed the biggest threat to Smithville as that trio was hard to bring down. The Tigers' defense also played a big factor as well, holding Smithville to only 13 points to seal their second win in a row against Smithville.
This big win for Hatley opened my eyes to what Coach Lee meant about the ‘new Hatley.’ His team played extremely confident and kept their poise out there for the duration of the game.
After the game, I asked him to describe what the ‘new Hatley’ meant for people who still may not know.
In short, he said, “The expectations of Hatley in the past is that we’re not too good. You’d walk into games, expect to get beat and walk off the field, but that’s not us anymore. That standard is gone now, and that’s because of these guys.”
This big rivalry win has the potential to give Hatley all the momentum to continue to show everyone what the ‘new Hatley’ means going forward.
