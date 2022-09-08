NETTLETON - The Nettleton Tigers put the hammer down early in their game against Mooreville on Friday night. Their offense scored on all six first-half possessions with senior Zavian Dilworth scoring three of those touchdowns in a 46-7 win.
“Zay (Dilworth) is a special kind of player,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and even better on the other side of the ball. It’s never a bad call when you’re trying to get the ball to him.”
The Tigers came right out of the gate when Jaiden Dilworth took an interception to the end zone on the second play of the game, but a penalty wiped it off the board. They went on a four-play drive capped off by a touchdown pass from Braylen Williams to Zavian Dilworth, while Payne Hairald’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The Troopers came storming back with a long drive of their own as they used the pass to march down the field. Nettleton’s defense found its stride with Silas Tatum and Aidan Pettigrew teaming up on a third-down tackle at the Tigers’ two-yard line.
On the next play, Tatum and Gavin Pargo made a fourth-down stop to end the threat. It took just five plays for the Tigers to strike again as runs by Jay Hawkins and Zavian Dilworth set up Williams for a score on a quarterback keeper, extending the lead to 13-0.
The Tigers’ defense forced another three and out and a shanked punt gave the Tigers good field position. Hawkins picked up a first down on fourth and short, and he fought his way across the goal line with 36 seconds left in the first.
The second quarter began with a big defensive stop as Jaiden Dilworth recovered a fumble. A catch by Anterion Venson and a Hawkins run set up a 26-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Zavian Dilworth.
The Troppers responded with a score after Nettleton’s touchdown in the second, but the Tigers’ offense answered with Dilworth’s third touchdown of the night, capping off a five-play drive.
“It felt really good getting them early and doing what we’re supposed to do,” Dilworth said.
Another defensive stop brought Nettleton’s offense back onto the field. Williams scored on a quarterback keeper to make the score 39-7 with 54 seconds left in the first half after the failed two-point conversion.
The second half began with a long drive by the Tigers that saw them convert a pair of fourth-down situations to get them into the red zone. Williams connected with Venson in the end zone, and Hairald nailed the extra point to give the Tigers a 45-7 lead halfway through the third quarter.
The Tigers’ defense kept it rolling with Jordan Fields and Donavan Pack making a fourth-down tackle on the next drive. Coach Keith pulled his offensive starters and gave his backups some game action as Nettleton sealed its second win of the season.
“Our guys came out and played really well tonight,” Keith said. “I thought our guys came out this week and played with great effort. I’m proud of the effort and physicality all night long on both sides of the ball.”
